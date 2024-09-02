Finn.no convinces you to leave your toxic workplace with a witty ad

Nobody will remember your salary, how busy you were or how many hours you worked. Except for that one toxic workplace, you had the unfortunate experience working at. Workplaces that make you dread getting up and going to work, including getting spammed with messages when you are supposed to be on leave are akin to feeling the Monday blues.

Norway’s online marketplace Finn.no has launched its latest campaign, ‘Don’t Let Monday Ruin the Moment,’ taking a playful jab at the dreaded Monday blues, especially for those trapped in jobs they dislike.

Based in Oslo, the brand offers online recruitment services, real estate, car sales, houses and everyday utilities. With a focus on recruitment, the brand has released two ad films, each cheekily suggesting that the cure for Monday blues is finding a better job, which you can do through its online job listings.

Created by Oslo agency Morgenstern, the first ad film titled, ‘Last Email’, features an old, frail man speaking to his daughter about life. As the daughter emotionally talks about how rich his life has been, the man goes on to explain that ‘nobody is sitting here regretting that they didn’t work more.’ Only to get interrupted by a hilariously annoying personification of Monday, who shows up to get an update on his remaining work emails.

As a classic obedient employee, the old man gets to work and takes a look at his unfinished tasks.

The second film, titled ‘Push Push’, opens with a woman in labor, trying her best to concentrate on pushing through the pain, only to get interrupted by the annoying Monday with a push notification from a colleague who wants her to help figure out a password. While she comments that this is not a good time for work, the personification suggests that she can squeeze in a work call despite being seven centimetres dilated.

Both the advertisements end with a tagline that suggests not to let Mondays ruin the moment, but instead find a better job at the platform’s job listings.

Directed by Nalle Sjöblad and produced by Bacon, the campaign has clever storytelling and outrageously relatable scenarios with a clear message - don’t let work steal your joy, instead, find a job that respects your time and well-being.