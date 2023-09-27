Hiscox unveils the most disastrous campaign ever to share a quirky message

Hiscox recently unveiled its nationwide brand campaign, encompassing innovative and playful outdoor advertising, special constructions, digital out-of-home (DOOH), and print media. The campaign defies the traditional stereotypes surrounding insurance–which is usually portrayed as boring–and gives it a quirky twist with its messaging and communication channels.

The campaign centers on the narratives of small business proprietors, portraying the risks and difficulties they encounter through a series of cleverly narrated scenarios. The campaign's slogan reads 'The story of your business, underwritten by Hiscox.’

In addition to conventional advertising spaces, the campaign incorporates OOH ads that physically symbolize the risks depicted in the advertisements. For instance, one poster site features splattered mud to emphasize a client's mishap, while exposed wires indicate electrical hazards. Some of these displays appear to have been duplicated, wrongly sized, or improperly installed throughout the campaign, spanning 17 towns and cities in the UK. This even includes an instance with a typographical error, where Hiscox is spelled incorrectly.

Proud to share our first work with @hiscox - quite literally the most disastrous campaign ever 🔥💼

.

Focusing on the stories of small business owners, dramatising the risks & challenges they may face, through a series of wryly-told scenarios across OOH press & special builds. pic.twitter.com/aqq6hPqrHr — Uncommon (@uncommon_LDN) September 14, 2023

The campaign incorporates purposefully disastrous presentations in both outdoor and print media. For instance, there is a blank newspaper wrap for the Metro newspaper accompanied by ads on the inside and back pages, which convey a message about missing the deadline to provide a front page for a client's cover wrap, leading to legal threats. Additionally, there is a WeTransfer takeover as part of this initiative.

Created by creative studio Uncommon and handled by Total Media for buying and planning, this new advertising campaign is a component of a comprehensive marketing effort that encompasses posters, out-of-home advertising (OOH), DOOH, radio advertisements, digital marketing, and public relations activities.