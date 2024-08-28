Nike’s new ad captures Paralympians’ fierce drive to win

Nike is embracing the spirit of competition as it brings back its winning agenda for the upcoming Paralympics 2024. While its Olympics campaign focused on the messaging of ‘Winning Isn’t For Everyone’, highlighting that athletes have a drive that pushes them to be the best they can be on the field, the new ad shifts the focus while maintaining its bold, unapologetic tone.

Titled ‘Winning is Winning’, the Paralympic campaign, crafted by Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam, follows the format of the original Olympic ad, but with a twist. Narrated by Italian fencer Bebe Vio, the ad challenges the notion that simply participating is enough.

People with disabilities are already faced with society’s silent judgements and scrutiny as they strive towards accomplishing goals on their terms, in their respective fields. In sports, their participation is often equated to them making the most of what they possess and this should be considered a win.

The ad attempts to challenge this idea and brings forward the mindsets of athletes. The ad showcases a series of in-game shots featuring Paralympians including Vio, Germany’s Markus Rehm, America’s Beatriz Hatz, and Spain’s Núria Marquès. Vio’s voice-over says, “They say just being here is winning, participating is winning,” before she delivers the punchline that captures the spirit of the Paralympics - “Last time I checked, winning is winning.”

Nike’s Olympic campaign, ‘Winning Isn’t For Everyone,’ raised eyebrows. The original campaign, narrated by Willem Dafoe, delved into the raw and ruthless nature of what it takes to be the best, that winning comes at the risk of being painted as a villain (albeit secretly admired).

Dafoe’s narration came against the backdrop of athletes bringing in their form as they aimed for the win and said - "Am I a bad person? Tell me. Am I? I'm single-minded. I'm deceptive. I'm obsessive. I'm selfish. Does that make me a bad person? Am I a bad person? Am I? I have no empathy. I don't respect you. I'm never satisfied. I have an obsession with power...I'm irrational. I have zero remorse. I have no sense of compassion. I'm delusional. I'm maniacal. You think I'm a bad person? Tell me. Tell me. Tell me. Tell me."

With the Paralympic ad, the brand has focused on the universal drive to win, a theme resonating with athletes of all abilities. Christian Baur, ACD at Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam posted the campaign on LinkedIn and said, “Here's a quick reminder that just like every other athlete that competes at the Games, Paralympians are obsessed with winning.”

After all, every athlete plays to win.