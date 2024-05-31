Goafest 2024: The art of storytelling

Atg Goafest 2024, a knowledge seminar was hosted by Dainik Jagran spotlighting 'The Art of Storytelling' led by Neelesh Misra, a journalist, author, radio storyteller, scriptwriter, and lyricist.

He explored the concept of neural coupling, explaining how our brains respond to characters and events in stories as if we are experiencing them ourselves. Expressing concern, he said, "My greatest worry is that the greatest machinery of communication in the country is not understanding the audience." He emphasised the need for empathy; additionally, he advocated never talking down to the audience and highlighted the overlooked role of purpose in communication.

Furthermore, he warned against commoditising the audience in the name of adaptability. "You are all so powerful that you decide what people purchase, wear, consume amongst other choices they make," he told the audience.

During this session, Neelesh Misra delved into the intricacies of storytelling, offering invaluable insights into the power of narrative to captivate audiences and convey messages effectively. Attendees were treated to an exploration of storytelling techniques, from crafting honest and authentic plots to evoking emotions, providing a complete understanding of the art form's nuances. Misra's expertise and engaging delivery made a lasting impression, inspiring participants to use storytelling to engage, educate, and inspire with responsibility and accountability.