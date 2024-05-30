Goafest 2024: The changing expectations of a media client leader, and the challenges in getting there

Following the keynote address, the next session was presented by Sports18 & JioCinema, titled Media Agencies Panel - The Changing Expectations from a Media Client Leader, and the Challenges in Getting There, comprising prominent industry leaders.

The panellists included Ajay Gupte, CEO of Wavemaker South Asia, Anita Kotwani, CEO of Media South Asia at dentsu, Tanmay Mohanty, CEO of Publicis Media Services India; and Vaishali Verma, CEO of Initiative India. Guiding the discussion was Vikram Sakuja, Partner & Group CEO of Media & Out-of-Home at Madison Communications.

In this session, the panel explored the evolving expectations placed on media client leaders and the challenges they face in meeting these demands. Through this conversation, key requisites for an effective client leader were explored, where Verma stressed that the requirements for a good client leader vary with each category and client. She emphasised the importance of identifying the nature of the business and then positioning a client leader whose skills and experience would be an asset to both the client and the brand.

To this, Kotwani added, “A client leader needs to be obsessed with winning for the client and their profitability.” Moreover, gupte brought attention to whether the client leader needs to be a single point of contact (SPOC).

While acknowledging that much has changed in the industry, he noted that some fundamentals remain the same, such as the importance of understanding the client's needs. He pointed out that change is a constant, and a client leader must evolve with market shifts and the information available, maintaining a client-centric approach.

Through insightful dialogue and shared experiences, the discussion delved into the dynamic landscape of media agencies, offering perspectives on how leaders navigate industry shifts while striving for excellence. From adapting to emerging technologies to addressing changing consumer behaviours to having a client-centric attitude to display ownership and accountability, the session provided valuable insights into the strategies and approaches required to succeed in today's fast-paced media environment.