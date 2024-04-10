Will the 2024 election campaigns overshadow IPL in advertising and marketing?

The year 2024 is poised to be a battleground of epic proportions. Not on the cricket pitch, but in the political arena. As India gears up for its general elections, the question on everyone’s mind is whether this high-stakes campaign will steal the spotlight from the beloved Indian Premier League (IPL). In a country where cricket is akin to religion, can politics emerge as the new superstar in the world of advertising and marketing? Let’s dive into this intriguing match-up.

Before we dissect the potential clash, let’s acknowledge the IPL’s unrivaled dominance. For over a decade, this cricketing carnival has captured hearts, minds, and prime-time slots. From nail-biting finishes to star-studded teams, the IPL has become more than just a sporting event—it’s a cultural phenomenon. And where there’s culture, there’s marketing gold.

The IPL brandwagon is a juggernaut that rolls through our lives every summer. From jersey sponsorships to stadium billboards, advertisers clamor for a piece of the action. Virat Kohli sipping a cola during a strategic time-out? That’s a product placement jackpot! The IPL’s glitz and glamor provide a fertile ground for brands to showcase their wares.

Cricket fans are a passionate bunch. They don’t just watch; they live and breathe every match. The IPL taps into this fervor, creating a captive audience for advertisers. Whether it’s witty Twitter banter or celebrity endorsements, brands ride the wave of fan emotions. Remember the “Mauka Mauka” campaign during the 2015 World Cup? It became a catchphrase overnight, thanks to smart marketing.

The IPL is a star-studded affair. Bollywood icons, international cricketers, and even the occasional cheerleader—they all contribute to the spectacle. Brands leverage these celebrities to endorse products, create buzz, and connect with consumers. When MS Dhoni promotes a mobile phone, it’s not just about the specs; it’s about the aura he brings.

Now, let’s switch gears to the 2024 election campaign. This year, the general elections are expected to drive significant growth in Indian ad revenue. Political parties are projected to spend up to ₹13,000 crore on advertising. Over 50 percent of the total AdEx will go to the digital medium. The ad spends during the elections are expected to surge by 35-40 percent across digital, television, print, radio, and out-of-home (OOH) platforms compared to the 2019 elections.

But can it match the IPL’s glitz and commercial appeal?

During election season, news channels transform into war rooms. Every rally, every speech, every handshake is dissected. Advertisers know this. Political parties, too, vie for prime-time slots. The 9 PM debates become their version of a Powerplay. Expect attack ads, catchy slogans, and fiery debates—all designed to sway voters.

Move over, Instagram influencers; politicians are the new social media stars. Twitter wars, Facebook live sessions, and Instagram stories—politicians are everywhere. Their digital campaigns are slick, targeting specific demographics with surgical precision. If the IPL has #WhistlePodu, politics has #VoteKar.

In the IPL, underdog teams often upset the favourites. Similarly, political dark horses emerge, capturing the public imagination. Remember Arvind Kejriwal’s broom symbol during the Delhi elections? It swept away the competition. These underdog narratives make for compelling marketing narratives.

So, will the 2024 election campaign outshine the IPL in advertising and marketing? Here’s my take:

Audience Split: The IPL caters to a diverse audience—urban, rural, young, old. Politics, too, has a wide reach. But while cricket transcends demographics, political affiliations can be polarizing. Emotional Investment: Cricket evokes joy, heartbreak, and euphoria. Politics stirs up passion, anger, and hope. Both offer emotional hooks for advertisers, but the intensity differs. Innovation: The IPL thrives on innovation—cheerleaders, strategic time-outs, and DRS. Politics, too, evolves. But, whether it can match the IPL’s flair remains to be seen.

As the 2024 election campaign unfolds, expect fireworks. The IPL will continue to dazzle, but politics won’t be far behind. In this battle of the Titans, advertisers will play both sides. So, grab your popcorn, switch channels, and witness the ultimate showdown: cricket vs. politics. May the best campaign win!

This article is purely speculative and does not endorse any political party or cricket team.

This article is penned by Ramya Ramachandran, Founder & CEO, of Whoppl.

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.