Beyond the sacred: An advertising gala at the Maha Kumbh Mela

You know how advertising loves a good bandwagon? Whether it’s the Cricket World Cup, the Olympics, or even Valentine’s Day, brands are always on the lookout for moments to shine. But this time, the Maha Kumbh Mela took centre stage – and let’s be real, with 600 million people attending, it wasn’t just a moment; it was THE moment.

At first, the idea of advertising at such a deeply spiritual gathering felt, well… off. But then I thought back to some past brilliance, like Lifebuoy’s ‘Roti Reminder’ from the 2013 Kumbh – handwashing messages printed directly onto rotis. Genius, right? So, I was curious – how would brands step up this time?

Turns out, about 20-25 of them did, from KitKat, Coca-Cola, and Mountain Dew to BlinkIt and Dettol. It made total sense – if you want to reach all of India, all at once, this was your stage. Most brands focused on practical activations: Dettol handed out soaps, BlinkIt set up a pop-up store, Mangaldeep crafted stunning incense installations, and MakeMyTrip even sorted out temporary housing. Functional, useful, smart.

But the one that truly stood out to me? Shaadi.com.

We’ve all grown up hearing the classic Kumbh Mela trope—bichhde hue bhai-behen (long-lost siblings getting separated in the crowd). And guess what? Shaadi.com turned this age-old cliché into a genius brand activation. They introduced connected wristbands that helped people find each other in the massive sea of devotees. A clever play on their brand ethos of bringing people together, but also solving a very real problem. That’s the kind of creative thinking that makes advertising at an event like this feel organic and meaningful.

Then there was the tech-powered innovation.

Asian Paints' 'Divine Intersections' turned paint cans into beacons of hope at the Maha Kumbh. Towering 30-foot installations at key locations displayed real-time photos of missing individuals on LED screens, helping reunite lost loved ones amidst the massive crowds.

DSP Mutual Fund used drones at the Maha Kumbh to locate and reunite missing people, turning a real challenge into a real-world solution. The initiative echoed DSP’s message—"staying invested for the long run" in both finance and human connections.

ITC Mangaldeep used 3D Augmented Reality (AR) to allow devotees to virtually participate in sacred rituals like the Shahi Snaan, Deep Daan, and Aarti from anywhere. Imagine sitting at home and still being part of the experience—innovation meeting faith at its finest.

While these campaigns made an impact, I couldn’t shake the feeling that there was still room for more. Where was AI? Where were immersive experiences that could truly elevate the interaction? The Maha Kumbh Mela is an unmatched cultural moment—a melting pot of tradition, technology, and human connection—and it feels like the surface has only just been scratched.

But that’s the beauty of advertising. It keeps evolving, and every opportunity is a chance to push the envelope. The next Maha Kumbh is 12 years away—long enough for brands to rethink, reinvent, and reimagine how they show up. If this year was any indication, the future of advertising at the Kumbh isn’t just bright—it’s limitless.

This article is penned by Aakash Goplani, Account Director, SoCheers.

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.