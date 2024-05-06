Effectively using AI in IPL campaigns

Virat Kohli's dismissal during the recent IPL 2024 match against KKR in a controversial decision, sparked outrage. Despite protests over a potential no-ball, when Kohli was given out on a full toss his frustration led to him smashing a trash can after the dismissal. Expert opinion was also divided on the decision.

Many camera angles were scrolled and interpretations were made on the possible trajectory of the ball, yet the decision-making was based on human ability rather than technology and data. With an AI engine it would have been much easier to take such a decision and perhaps many more. After all it has data and rules. Marketing in sports is no different.

The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in sports marketing, especially within the Indian Premier League (IPL), is significantly transforming how brands engage with audiences. AI's capability to analyse extensive datasets enhances fan experiences and streamlines marketing efforts.

The role of AI is revolutionizing sports marketing by providing deep insights into fan preferences and behaviours. AI-driven analytics tools predict trends, personalize fan interactions, and optimize campaign results. For example, AI systems analyze social media to gauge fan sentiments, tailoring content to enhance engagement and loyalty.

Below are three major outcomes that have been achieved with the deployment of AI in IPL:

Fan engagement: A key application of AI in IPL campaigns is to boost fan engagement. Leveraging machine learning algorithms, marketers can create personalized content that resonates with diverse fan bases. Real-time content customization, based on live match data, enhances the viewing experience, making fans feel more connected to their favourite teams.

Operational efficiency: AI also significantly improves operational efficiency. Automated content tagging and management systems, enable teams to rapidly deploy marketing materials across multiple platforms. This not only saves time but also maximizes the return on investment (ROI) by ensuring relevant and timely content delivery. This capability is crucial during live events like the IPL, where capturing and sharing moments instantly can significantly boost engagement.

Fan experiences: Recent IPL campaigns have effectively used AI to enhance fan experiences. For instance, AI-generated custom match highlights, based on individual user preferences, have seen increased engagement rates. AI-driven chatbots have also been employed to provide fans with real-time updates and information, improving user experience and satisfaction.

Dream11's 'Sab Khelenge' Campaign in 2023 featured a mix of cricketers and Bollywood actors, utilizing AI to personalize fantasy gaming experiences based on user behaviour and preferences, which helped in segmenting the audience and tailoring messages that resonate with different groups, thereby increasing participation rates.

Zomato’s 'Mann Kiya, Zomato Kiya': Leveraged AI to match users with their favourite dishes from local restaurants, enhancing user satisfaction by making food ordering more intuitive and personalized.

As AI technology continues to evolve, its application in sports marketing, particularly in high-stakes environments like the IPL, becomes increasingly vital. Brands that embrace this technology gain a competitive edge through enhanced fan engagement, improved operational efficiencies, and better data-driven decisions. The future of IPL campaigns will heavily rely on AI to create more personalized, engaging, and successful marketing strategies. In the next season, I expect AI and AR-powered glasses to uplift the pre-post and live match experiences to the next level.