What will it take for brands to build consumer loyalty?

As an experiential events agency, we've had a front-row seat to how consumer loyalty has transformed over the years. What was once a reliable, long-term bond between brands and their customers has become a more fluid and fickle connection. The era of unwavering loyalty is fading, replaced by consumers who are constantly seeking new experiences, emotional resonance, and a sense of belonging. Today, loyalty is no longer guaranteed, it’s something brands must continually earn.

Consumers today are constantly researching, comparing, and making decisions in real-time, so sticking with a brand out of habit is practically a thing of the past. The question is no longer just about retaining loyalty but understanding what loyalty even means in an era where consumers have endless choices and heightened expectations. For many, loyalty is fragile, constantly under threat from competitors who are just a click away. The rise of digital platforms and social media has made it incredibly easy for consumers to switch brands.

Consumers look out for brands that get them, share values, whether it’s sustainability, social impact, or personal connection. To top it up, the demand for instant gratification has simply skyrocketed! Same-day delivery, personalised recommendations, effortless online shopping, they’re no longer just perks but expectations. Brands constantly need to rise to this challenge to hold onto customer affinity.

The dynamics are in constant flux!

In the digital era, when consumers are bombarded with branded content, the need personal connections have grown with more intensely than in the past. At Shobiz, we’ve seen how powerful immersive experiences can be when they invite people into a shared journey or offer a space for self-expression. Personalisation today matters more than ever, people want to feel seen and valued, and experiences tailored to them is the game-changer. Storytelling takes this further; when brands stand for something meaningful, it resonates. Community-building is key, too, because people want to belong to something bigger than just a purchase. Therefore, brands that focus on genuine, memorable experiences are the ones truly building loyalty.

Imagine a world where indulgence meets fashion, where every bite is a journey into luxury. That’s what we created at the Lakme Fashion Week. The Magnum Couture Lounge we made at the Lakmé Fashion Week was nothing short of a phenomenon, setting a new standard in how a brand can build loyalty through experience. We took upon the challenge of bringing a food brand to India’s largest fashion and lifestyle event, the Lakme India Fashion Week. We made Magnum, the ice cream brand into an haute couture - high luxury brand and redefine the art of fashion, pleasure, and ultimate indulgence.

From the moment people entered the booth, they were drawn into a world where they weren’t just customers, they were creators. At the heart of it all was the dipping bar, a sensory feast that invited people to design their own indulgent Magnum masterpiece. As the bartenders put on a mesmerising show, swirling and dipping each bar with flair, customers watched their custom ice cream come to life in real-time. The sound of chocolate cracking, the aroma of rich cocoa, the visual artistry of toppings, all of it came together to create a moment that felt indulgent and unique. But it was the power of personalisation that made this experience unforgettable. Each guest could select their favorite chocolate coatings, toppings, and finishes, crafting a Magnum that felt like their own.

This act of creating and finally holding their custom-made treat delivered a sense of accomplishment and joy that went beyond the product itself.

Which brings to the impact it created - as guests shared their creations online, the Magnum Couture Lounge became a viral sensation, spreading excitement far beyond Fashion Week. Magnum’s engagement rate broke all benchmarks with 60 million views making it a highlight of the fashion extravaganza.

This wasn’t just an ice cream moment, it was an immersive, personalised experience that left a lasting impression, transforming casual fans into loyal brand advocates through one memorable, sensory-rich encounter.

In conclusion, the disruption of brand loyalty in today’s fast-paced, choice-driven landscape calls for a radical rethinking of how brands connect with their consumers. The success of experiences like the Magnum Couture Lounge exemplifies the potential of immersive, personalised engagements to foster deep emotional connections that transcend traditional loyalty metrics. As brands navigate this new terrain, they must prioritise authentic storytelling, community-building, and memorable interactions that resonate with consumers on a personal level.

By delivering not just products but experiences that evoke joy and a sense of belonging, brands can cultivate lasting loyalty that stands the test of time. Making it simply clear that true loyalty is earned through connection, creativity, and the genuine desire to make consumers feel valued, seen, and part of something extraordinary.

This article is penned by Sameer Tobaccowala, CEO, Shobiz

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.