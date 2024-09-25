Diversity and inclusion in influencer marketing this festive season

Diversity and inclusion are crucial in influencer marketing, especially during festive seasons. It's not just about splurging on marketing budgets but creating lasting impacts through authentic relationships. It is one of the crucial aspects of Influencer Marketing which is often misunderstood. Lets dish out some straight facts, with a sprinkle of humor, on why this powerful strategy should be your go-to all year round.

Influencer marketing is frequently misunderstood as a short-term, festive-season strategy. However, its true potential lies in long-term relationships and consistent engagement. Often, I observe brands adopting a burst approach—engaging influencers intensely during festive seasons and then pausing these efforts, expecting sustained interest from consumers. But here’s the reality check: this strategy is inherently flawed. Sure, the festive period offers high visibility, but once it’s over, so is the temporary boost in engagement. True impact comes from consistency, not from sporadic efforts aligned only with shopping seasons.

For genuine impact, brands must adopt a marathon mindset, prioritizing diversity and inclusion. This involves partnering with influencers from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and abilities to ensure authentic connections with varied audiences. Brands that consistently interact with their audience through influencers don’t just create a buzz—they build a narrative that evolves with time. This kind of engagement ensures that when the festive season does roll around, the campaigns aren't just seen as opportunistic grabs for attention. Instead, they feel like a natural extension of the brand’s existing dialogue with its audience, making the impact more authentic and resonant.

Quality over quantity is the most important distinction in Influencer Marketing. The key to success lies in depth rather than breadth, especially during the festive season. It’s tempting to go wide and engage with every influencer under the sun, but if the relationship with the audience isn't meaningful or ongoing, those efforts will fall flat. Instead, we should partner with influencers and brands that are committed to long-term relationships with their audiences, rather than those seeking a quick promotional fix. This approach ensures better outcomes, fosters genuine connections, and builds trust—the kind that lasts beyond any festive campaign.

Another crucial point to consider is the evolution of content consumption patterns. While the festive season naturally brings heightened attention and shopping behavior, consumer expectations have changed. Audiences today are savvier, and they can see through one-off promotional tactics. This is why it’s more important than ever for brands to offer value throughout the year, with influencer campaigns that feel less like a seasonal pitch and more like an ongoing conversation. When the festive season arrives, it should feel like a crescendo in that conversation, not an out-of-tune solo.

Festive decorations lit up our lives, it’s essential for brands to remember that the sparkle shouldn’t just be for the season. The festive period is a prime time for engagement and driving sales, yes, but the bonds you forge with your audience should endure beyond any seasonal decor. Continuous investment in these relationships—through influencers who truly align with your brand’s values and who engage audiences in meaningful ways—is what cultivates real, lasting brand loyalty.

Then there is the final point, one which I believe influence will continue to champion: that influencer marketing is not about only immediate deliverables. If it is to be a good strategy, most in fact will thrive during this holiday season of visibility and engagement, and it must be consistent all year round. Imagine how much stronger your festive campaigns would be when they actually arrive, in the quiet months if you can keep your brand in the hearts and minds of consumers. Embracing a consistent, relationship-focused approach, brands can ensure that festive efforts are not just a temporary sparkle but part of a continuous glow of success and customer loyalty.

In conclusion, be it Diwali, Christmas, or any other festival, influencer marketing shines its brightest when there is a long-term planning strategy in place. Brands that focus on the cultivation of authentic relationships with their target audience and wisely choose their influencers to resonate with their values will reap the benefits during this holiday season and also lay the groundwork for the future. So, let's think beyond lights and festival times and let the influence of influencer marketing shine bright and bold all year round.

This article is penned by Shubham Singhal, Co-Founder & CEO, Dot Media.

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.