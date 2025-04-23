From thirsty to trending: Beverage brands making summer moves

When the temperature rises, so does the action in the drinks aisle. But let’s be honest, it’s no longer just about cracking open a cold one. In 2025, summer marketing for beverage brands is about grabbing attention before you even feel thirsty. It’s about starting conversations, setting trends, and most importantly, making people care.

This season, it’s clear, brands aren’t just selling coolers. They’re creating cultural moments. The storytelling is sharper, the formats snappier, and the vibe unmistakably Gen Z-approved. It’s marketing with a pulse, and everyone wants in.

Take Coca-Cola, for instance. This summer, they pulled off a clever play with their ‘Halftime’ campaign, timed perfectly with the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Because in a cricket-crazy country like ours, there’s no better moment to grab a drink than during a match break. Coke leaned into that beautifully. The insight was simple: halftime isn’t downtime, it’s Coke time. Whether it was family huddles in front of TVs or friends sharing snack breaks mid-innings, the brand made sure those pauses were filled with fizzy joy. Digital ads, in-stadium placements, influencer moments, you name it, they were there. It wasn’t just a campaign; it became a ritual. And just like that, Coke didn’t just advertise, they owned the break.

Meanwhile, over at Tim Hortons India, summer took on a more stylish tone. Their #GetYourFizOn campaign was all about balancing taste and aesthetic. Think pastel-toned Reels, limited-edition coolers, and a vibe that felt warm and chill at the same time. The visuals were made for the ‘gram, but the drinks held their own. It wasn’t just about what was in the cup, it was about how it looked on your feed, and how it made you feel. A perfect marriage of appetite and aesthetic.

And then, there’s Sprite. If there’s a brand that knows how to keep it cool, both literally and with its tone, it’s this one. This year, they brought back their iconic ‘Thand Rakh’ campaign, and honestly? It’s as fresh as ever. The ads feature a crew of young, buzzing stars, Sharvari, Varun Tej, Vedang Raina, and Dev Adhikari, each caught in relatable everyday chaos.

Whether it’s traffic tantrums or digital drama, they deal with it all the Sprite way: sip, smile, stay chill. With a full 360-degree roll-out across TV and digital, Sprite reminded us why it’s the go-to for anyone looking to cool down, not just physically, but emotionally too.

What’s interesting across the board is how all these brands are tapping into the same core idea: it’s not just about the product anymore. It’s about identity. Mood. Culture. They’re not just refreshing bodies, they’re refreshing timelines.

So, what’s brewing this summer? A whole new era of beverage marketing. The smartest players aren’t shouting the loudest. They’re showing up where it matters, with messaging that feels timely, human, and real. Because in today’s ad-saturated world, the only thing that truly cuts through is authenticity.

And maybe, just maybe, the perfect summer sip.

This article is penned by Jyoti Chugh Bhatia, Group Director, Gozoop Creative.

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.