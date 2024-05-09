Momfluence: Harnessing the power of mothers in influencer marketing

You know what's fascinating in the whirlwind world of influencer marketing? Moms. Yes, the most incredible, often underestimated superheroes of influence. They're the ones quietly shaping their kids' worlds and preferences. So, let's talk about how moms are the real MVPs of influence and how brands can tap into this amazing momfluence.

Picture this: a typical day in the life of a modern family. The morning rush, school drop-offs, work deadlines, and amidst it all, decision-making galore. From what cereal to buy to which toy to splurge on, mothers are the chief decision-makers, wielding immense power over household purchases. In the realm of influencer marketing, this power translates into a goldmine for brands aiming to capture the hearts and wallets of families.

So, how do mothers wield their influence? It begins with trust. Unlike the fleeting endorsements of social media influencers, a mother's sway is rooted in the deep trust cultivated over years. From the day a child enters the world, mothers’ step into the role of primary guide and mentor, moulding their children's perspective on life and their approach to the world of consumerism.

In the digital age, this influence extends beyond the confines of the home. Social media platforms serve as virtual marketplaces where mothers seek advice, share recommendations, and connect with like-minded individuals. Enter the era of "mom influencers," where relatable content and authentic storytelling reign supreme.

From Instagram moms sharing their favorite baby products to parenting bloggers offering sage advice, these influencers have carved out a niche in the saturated world of social media. Brands eager to tap into this influential demographic often collaborate with mom influencers to promote their products authentically.

In a media report, Mehul Gupta, CEO and co-founder, SoCheers, a creative digital advertising agency said, "As per data from affable.ai, over the past five years, there has been a surge of 101.6 percent in content production (across the globe) by mom influencers.” The platform analysed 84,975 influencer profiles on Instagram and determined that there are 4,371 Indian mom influencers active on the platform, generating in excess of 12,000 content pieces in 2022 alone.

“This indicates that the category has become one of the prominent ones and will be seen gaining prominence in India, with an increasing number of mothers sharing their experiences of motherhood on social media,” he adds.

It’s not just about selling products; it's about fostering meaningful relationships. Brands that understand the emotional bond between mothers and their children can leverage influencer marketing to create authentic connections that resonate on a deeper level. Whether it's through heartfelt testimonials or relatable anecdotes, the key is to evoke emotions that spark action.

Take, for example, Aashirvaad relaunched its #PocketFullOfExcuses campaign to collect innovative excuses that children share to avoid eating from mothers across the country. The brand collaborated with comedian Bharti Singh who led the campaign followed by a series of influencers who in collaboration with Aashirvaad enabled recipes and also gave innovative solutions to some of these amusing excuses and garnered a total reach of 8.8 million.

In the fast-paced world of influencer marketing, it's easy to overlook the silent influencers who shape our lives in profound ways. Mothers, with their unwavering love and tireless dedication, are the true heroes of influence, guiding their children with wisdom and grace.

As brands navigate the ever-changing landscape of consumer preferences and trends, it's essential to remember the power of maternal influence. By embracing authenticity, fostering meaningful connections, and championing causes that matter, brands can harness the immense potential of mothers to drive positive change and create lasting impact in the world of influencer marketing. After all, behind every successful marketing campaign is a mother's touch.

This article is penned by Villoo Daji, SVP - Group Marketing, Baccarose.