OOH ad spend dips during IPL? Data and experts tell different stories

In India, turning 18 holds huge significance. It marks the beginning of adulthood, voting rights, legal independence, and so much more. This year, the Indian Premier League (IPL) turned 18, offering marketers an open ground to create impactful advertising campaigns to garner consumers’ attention. IPL is no longer a new league looking for validation; it’s a full-grown cultural force that commands the nation's attention every evening for two months straight. And for marketers, it's a high-stakes game of visibility, influence, and recall. However, there is a new debate brewing around one of the marketing sector’s oldest companions: Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising.

The numbers vs. the noise

Let’s begin with the data. According to a latest report, OOH advertising market is expected to grow to around INR 7,900 crore by 2027, which is currently growing at a CAGR of 6.21% and saw a significant 12% year-on-year growth, reaching INR 4,650 crore in 2024. That’s a healthy rise. However, a deeper dive into quarterly data reveals something more nuanced. During Q2 of 2024, which coincided with the IPL season, OOH ad revenues rose by 13.6% compared to Q3.

This contradictory data has sparked conversations and in fact there has been 20-22% increase YOY suggesting OOH isn’t as affected during IPL, while advertisers are allegedly under immense pressure to shift focus to TV and digital for faster, sharper returns. After all, IPL ad spend crossed INR 550 crore for influencer partnerships alone in 2025. With performance marketing, OTT advertising, and meme-led moment marketing layered on top, brands are chasing impressions at scale.

A game of reach, recall, and relevance

OOH works wonders during IPL, but it has to be used strategically. Industry experts agree that outdoor advertising doesn’t just boost campaign visibility; it embeds brands into the daily lives of consumers. When executed with innovation, OOH becomes even more potent, creating a consistent presence across consumer touchpoints. The sector has seen a strong resurgence in recent years, with high demand across categories such as fintech, e-commerce, gaming, and financial services. While traditionally viewed as risk-averse, many financial institutions are now embracing outdoor media to drive awareness around mobile banking and digital payments. Similarly, e-commerce platforms are tapping into metro transit and high-footfall zones to prompt spontaneous consumer action.

Why? Because, despite the digital dazzle, attention is fragmented. Outdoor branding remains the last truly unskippable medium. It captures audiences during commutes, while shopping, or just navigating city life.

This unskippable nature of OOH, especially when timed with a cultural mega-event like the IPL, makes it a valuable channel for smart marketers.

IPL: A launchpad or a finish line

Here’s the paradox: IPL campaigns are loud, creative, and often viral. They create excitement, but not necessarily equity. A witty billboard or topical meme during the Powerplay might trigger a laugh, or even a download. But what happens after the final match?

In IPL 2024, a stock trading and investment app managed to create buzz with cheeky, irreverent OOH ads. But there was little brand storytelling beyond that. The result? A short-term spike followed by silence. On the other side, Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s public service OOH campaigns promoting safe digital banking are far less flashy, but consistent. They stay top-of-mind because they’re embedded into a long-term brand narrative.

Marketers often confuse virality with value. The real test of IPL advertising isn’t what trends, it’s what lingers.

What really works in OOH during IPL

Great IPL marketing is never just about shouting the loudest. It's about saying something meaningful and repeating it until it becomes part of the brand messaging. Relevance means tying your brand to the moment authentically. Think “Cashback when Kohli hits a six.” It’s smart, it's immediate, but it also aligns with the brand’s offering.

One reason OOH is misunderstood during IPL is that marketers still think of it as static and slow. But 2025’s OOH is dynamic, digital, and measurable. Features like QR-code integrations, gamified displays, and programmatic placements are making outdoor advertising smarter. Many leading brands in India are driving a new wave in outdoor advertising by leveraging tools that integrate Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) with programmatic technology. These tools enable advertisers to deliver contextual messages tailored to location, time of the day, and audience demographics. In the realm of tech innovation, solutions like ‘DeSync CMS’ and ‘Screen Sync’ tech are further elevating how real-time, data-driven content is delivered across multiple outdoor touchpoints.

But the transformation goes beyond performance. Technology is also being harnessed to enhance safety and accountability. Advanced AI-powered systems now monitor digital billboards in real time, assessing structural integrity and automatically adjusting screen brightness to ensure visibility without compromising public safety. The dashboards also provide transparent analytics for advertisers, showcasing daily impressions and engagement data, which builds performance confidence and ethical credibility.

Should brands bet on OOH during the IPL?

Yes, definitely! But with strategy, not just spending.

OOH isn't declining during IPL because it's ineffective. It's because brands are chasing digital dopamine hits. But the smartest brands know how to blend their campaigns using digital and OOH mediums.

The best use of IPL marketing is to amplify what the brand already stands for, not to invent something loud just for April and May. Use IPL for recall, but ensure every creative, every billboard, and every banner is a brick in your brand’s long-term story. Ultimately, the IPL is just one match in the branding world series. And your brand isn’t what you post during the Powerplay. It’s what people remember in the off-season.



This article is penned by Junaid Shaikh, Managing Director, RoshanSpace Brandcom

Disclaimer: The article features the opinion of the author and does not necessarily reflect the stance of the publication.













