AgencyCon: All you need to know about winners in the Individual Categories

The Social Samosa AgencyCon Indian Agency Awards celebrate the unsung heroes of the Indian advertising and marketing industry with a glamorous awards ceremony and thought-provoking panel discussions.

With over 300 + entries from over 100 agencies across different categories (agency and agency professionals), we are pleased to announce the winners of the agency professional categories. There were 33 Winners in the Agency Professionals Category.

Agency Head of the Year witnessed 5 metals. These were presented to Vikas Chawla from Social Beat, Viraj Sheth from Monk, Gaurav and Himanshu Arora from Social Panga, Prashant Puri from Adlift, Mehul Gupta and Siddharth Devnani from SoCheers.



There were 5 winners in the Young Achiever of the Year category as well. Nikhil Jain & Tanisha Fagwani, for Content Marketing, Ayush Shukla, for Entrepreneurship, Jay Desai for Social Media, Shobhit Aggarwal for Media, Hitarth Dadia for Talent Management.

The Digital Marketing Professional of the Year award was given to Aayush Vyas from Schbang, whereas Corporate Communications Person of the Year was awarded to Aanchal Kohli from SoCheers.

You can view the entire list of winners below.

AgencyCon 2024 Agency Professional Winners

