How Cadbury collaborated with 140+ sweet outlets across Bengal for Gaane Mishti campaign’s S4

Cadbury Dairy Milk partnered with over 140 sweet outlets across West Bengal for its fourth edition of the Gaane Mishti campaign, blending traditional Bengali sweets with Cadbury Dairy Milk. The campaign also featured revitalized folk songs, aiming to deepen the brand's cultural association and drive category development in the region. It included expanding partnerships beyond Kolkata, training traditional artisans, and digitizing the Mishti shops. Execution involved a mix of social media, on-ground activations, TV promotions, and collaborations with online platforms. The campaign achieved significant quantitative and qualitative impact. Here is how it was carried out:

Category Introduction

The Indian chocolate market is poised for growth, with its size expected to escalate from USD 2.21 billion in 2024 to USD 3.05 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.64 % according to a report by Mordor Intelligence. The rise of e-commerce platforms across the country, the easy access to a wide range of domestic and international chocolate products, and the introduction of new flavours and packaging formats is poised to drive the market growth.

Brand Introduction

First launched in India in 1948, Cadbury Dairy Milk has become synonymous with chocolate for generations of Indians and over time defined the taste of chocolate in the country. Since then, Mondelez India— with Cadbury Dairy Milk, has continued to build on its 75-year legacy.

Cadbury’s first cultural infusion was at the back of its association with the campaigns like 'Khaaney ke baad kuch meetha ho jaye', and 'Shubh Aarambh'. Since the 1990s, Cadbury Dairy Milk has tapped into various occasions by building up cultural nuances and driving relatability for the brand. The brand has leveraged this strategy regionally as well and successfully infused the brand’s relevance across different occasions, celebrations and rituals. In 2011 the brand introduced ‘Cadbury Dairy Milk Mishti’ campaign, catering to the inherent love for sweets in Bengal and marrying it with everyone’s childhood favourite flavour, Cadbury Dairy Milk. What began in 2011 as a simple vote for the best sweet shop in Bengal has evolved into a delightful fusion of essential Bengali elements – football, cinema, cricket, and music, over the years through various renditions of CDM Mishti campaign. From the unique union of Cadbury and Misht, commemorating the FIFA World Cup, hosting a chocochef contest, introducing 'Mishti Classics', and more, the journey of Cadbury Dairy Milk and Bengal has been a fulfilling one. Finally, in 2020, the brand unveiled 'Gaane Mishti', blending the two passion points of Bengalis – Music and Mishti. Cadbury Mishti marked a significant evolution in Cadbury's engagement with Bengali culture, blending tradition with contemporary creativity. It not only celebrated the rich heritage of Bengal but also underscored the brand’s commitment to continually evolve and innovate in its cultural connections.

With Cadbury Dairy Milk Mishti campaign, the brand initiated an innovative concept of reimagining ten Bengali songs across diverse genres, featuring artists and promoting them through digital platforms. The campaign extended to sweet shops, where signature sweets inspired by the theme of each song were created. Following an overwhelmingly positive response, the brand continued the campaign in 2021, solidifying the association between the jugalbandi (fusion) of iconic Bengali melodies with a modern twist, and the delightful fusion of Cadbury and Mishti. In 2022, seeking to broaden its impact beyond Kolkata, the brand embarked on an expansion strategy, incorporating regional songs and embracing West Bengal's rich folk culture. This approach involved segmenting the state based on its geographical diversity and intertwining it with traditional Mishti offerings, effectively reinforcing the campaign's core concept. Additionally, traditional Bengali sweets were reintroduced under the Cadbury Mishti banner, further enhancing the campaign's cultural resonance.

Following the success of its preceding three seasons, Cadbury Dairy Milk unveiled its fourth edition of Gaane Mishti with an artistic tapestry weaving together the diverse flavors of Bengal's sweetness harmonized with the rhythm of its vibrant festivities, portrayed through music. Collaborating with over 140 sweet outlets scattered across Bengal, the brand embarked on a journey to reimagine age-old Mishti, blending it with the enduring sweetness of Cadbury Dairy Milk. Simultaneously, the campaign introduced a melodic ensemble of lesser-known folk songs deeply entrenched in Bengal's cultural fabric, now revitalized with a contemporary twist by skilled music composers. Thus, this latest season ingeniously intertwines tradition and modernity, crafting an unforgettable sensory experience.

Summary

As part of the fourth season of Cadbury Gaane Mishti campaign, the brand partnered with over 140 sweet outlets from different corners of Bengal to recreate the age-old mishtis and home-made desserts of varied festivals using Cadbury Dairy Milk as the key ingredient. Additionally, five folk songs from five vibrant festivals of Bengal that have been lost in the sands of time have been recreated with modern musical instrumentation - a fusion replete with distinct regional cultural flavours. Further, consumer engagement legs at the mishti outlets have been planned. For instance, tasting their favourite Cadbury mishtis from the different outlets, the mishti lovers can vote for mishtis of their favourite festival through a QR code based voting mechanism available at the participating mishti outlets across Bengal and win exciting gifts from Cadbury Dairy Milk. The 6-week long campaign will culminate with a two-day Mishti Mela (Carnival) around the third weekend of April where the artists associated with the campaign will perform live for the audiences on both days. Along with the performances, the consumers would also get a chance to indulge in savouring mishtis from the participating brands.

Objective

The objective of this campaign was to drive brand relevance by seamlessly infusing the sweetness of Cadbury Dairy Milk into West Bengal’s local sweet culture. Further, the campaign also aims to facilitate category development by building cultural and taste affinity in West Bengal and thereby bringing a new cohort of trialists by establishing the cultural association of Cadbury Dairy Milk with ‘meetha’.

Brief

The brief was to strengthen cultural and taste affinity in West Bengal by expanding partnerships with on-ground Mishti outlets beyond Kolkata from 120 outlets in 2023 across 12 cities to 140 outlets across 15 cities in 2024. Further, the objective was to scale the digital property ‘Gaane Mishti’.

Challenges

Navigating the successful execution of our initiatives presented multifaceted challenges.

Expanding and onboarding the brand’s partnership with Mishti outlets beyond Kolkata necessitated meticulous planning.

Equally crucial was the task of training the traditional 'Karigars' to seamlessly incorporate Cadbury Dairy Milk into their craft without compromising the authenticity and essence of the traditional mishti.

Further, digitizing the Mishti shops on online platforms like Swiggy and Zomato and linking the Mishti creation on the websites to maintain a seamless offline-to-online customer experience was another task to be master

Acing technological intricacies was another task due to the transition from traditional ballot-based voting to a WhatsApp Chatbot for finding and voting for favorite Mishti outlets

Execution

The brand took a multifaceted approach to drive the campaign leveraging social media as well as on-ground activations. The promotional video launched aimed to establish a harmonious connection between Mishti and music, employing a fusion of realism and animation. This approach added life, realism, and excitement but made the experience immersive and engaging in itself. Additionally, five music videos, each tied to one of the five new Mishti offerings, were released on social media as short, engaging clips spanning 10 to 30 seconds to enhance audience interaction. The campaign's reach was further extended through television promotion, leveraging a prominent show in West Bengal 'Dadagiri Unlimited'. Moreover, the brand established 'Gaane Mishti' as a dedicated platform across JioSaavn, Spotify, and Instagram Reels. Collaborations with quick commerce apps such as Swiggy and Big Basket facilitated wider accessibility. Employing data-driven marketing techniques, including a WhatsApp Chatbot feature, users could seamlessly locate and vote for their preferred Mishti outlets. As a grand finale to this celebration of music and sweets, a two-day Mishti Mela (Carnival) was organized, featuring live performances by artists associated with the campaign, delighting audiences across both days.

Results

The campaign yielded exceptional results across various metrics, marking a significant impact on household penetration, regional growth, and product distribution. Notably, it emerged as the highest penetrated market in the East, with strong year-over-year gains in household penetration attributed to the activation efforts.

Retailers and customers provided positive testimonials regarding the qualitative impact of the campaign on consumer preferences and purchasing behavior. Some of the sweet shop owners emphasized the popularity of Cadbury Mishti variants, particularly among children, highlighting swift sales and active participation from customers in voting for their favorite Mishti options. Such testimonials underscore the campaign's success in resonating with consumers across demographics, driving both consumption and engagement within the market.

Nitin Saini, VP - Marketing, Mondelez India, said, “West Bengal boasts of a rich cultural tapestry of music and cuisine, with Mishti being emblematic of this. For the fourth year, we aim to ride on the overwhelming success of the past Cadbury Dairy Milk Gaane Mishti seasons and elevate this year’s celebration by capturing the hearts and taste buds across generations, blending traditional sweets with modern twists and lesser-known folk melodies with contemporary arrangements.

In Season 4 of the Cadbury Dairy Milk Gaane Mishti campaign, we have partnered with over 140 sweet outlets from various corners of Bengal to reimagine age-old Mishti, by bringing it together with the unforgettable sweetness of Cadbury Dairy Milk. Simultaneously, the campaign introduces a repertoire of lesser-heard folk songs deeply rooted in Bengal's cultural heritage, now revitalised with contemporary flair by talented music composers. Thus, truly weaving together tradition and modernity to create an unforgettable sensory experience with season 4.”