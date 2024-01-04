In 2019, 5Star shifted its property from Ramesh-Suresh's humorous antics to the 'Do Nothing' campaign which highlighted the joy of doing nothing and finding contentment in the simple act of indulgence. In 2023, the brand took its communication a step further by launching the ‘Nothing University’, which enabled people to learn the art of ‘Doing Nothing’. By amplifying the campaign on social media, the brand garnered an overall reach of approximately 105 million. Here's a case study on how that unfolded.

Category Introduction

The chocolate industry in India has been experiencing significant growth, driven by factors such as changing consumer preferences, increasing disposable income, and a growing urban population. The consumption of chocolates in India is influenced by factors such as festivals, gifting traditions, and the growing relevance of chocolates for every shared moment of happiness. International brands, as well as local manufacturers, have expanded their distribution networks, making chocolates available in a broader range of markets. According to the fourth Annual State of Snacking 2022 report, 65% of consumers attest chocolate is a staple in their diet. The report also cites that 83% of consumers say that chocolate is for the soul – mind, body and soul. Consumers are more intuitively tapping into their moods to make indulgent decisions.

Brand Introduction

Launched in 1969, Cadbury 5Star stands as an iconic brand of Mondelez International. The brand’s famous ‘Jo Khaaye, Kho Jaaye’ in the early years, encapsulated 5 Star's brand communication. Then, the humorous campaign ‘5 Star Khao, Aur Kho Jao’ featuring the iconic characters Ramesh and Suresh showcased the appeal of the brand.

The duo became cult figures in the early 2010s for their quirky antics and became synonymous with the chocolate bar. Consequently, in 2019, 5Star shifted its proposition with the ‘Do Nothing’ campaign to celebrate the joy of doing nothing and finding contentment in the simple act of indulgence. Aligned with this thought, ‘Nothing University’ enables people to learn the art of ‘Doing Nothing’ by enrolling in ‘Nothing University’. In a world where technology, particularly AI, is poised to play a prominent role in our lives, Cadbury 5Star, with their new campaign declared that we should welcome AI instead of fearing it. Embracing the future, with this messaging, the brand encourages individuals to find harmony with technological evolution, reinforcing the belief that even in a high-tech future, the joy of doing nothing remains an essential part of the human experience.

Summary

Currently, as technology continues to evolve, a lot of work in the future will be done by AI. This thought brewed the idea of introducing the Nothing University. With a lighter and fun take on this trend, the brand added a spin to how people will have more time to chill in their office because of which the art of ‘Do Nothing’ will become an essential skill. The brand developed an entire curriculum around doing nothing efficiently in the future workplace, with interactive video lectures and a diploma. The innovative campaign was launched with a humorous and relatable digital film envisioning a future where while AI does its job, humans can embrace the art of doing nothing.

To bring this to life, Cadbury 5Star created a microsite that hosts interactive video sessions. Once registered, people can take courses in modules taught by corporate employees turned comedians, Atul Khatri and Rahul Subramanian, equipping people to become future-ready and focus on the exciting possibility of AI making people’s jobs easier and leaving more room to enjoy Doing Nothing in the midst of getting ready for an AI-powered future workspace. At the end of the course, students will also get a certification as a fun take on the completion of this activation. The brand has also set up a physical campus for a short duration for people to experience the course on-ground.

Objective

With the Cadbury 5Star Nothing University Campaign, the objective was to introduce a lighter take on things and encourage people to welcome AI instead of fearing it.

Brief

The brief was to stay relevant to current trends while offering a fun and engaging perspective on them. This means crafting topical content that resonates with the consumers without losing sight of the campaign's core message of taking time to relax and ‘Do Nothing’.

Challenges

The brand faced a twofold challenge: first, it needed to stay topical with the ‘Do Nothing’ proposition, ensuring a consistently entertaining and light-hearted take on trending topics. Simultaneously, the consumer challenge emerged in addressing rising concerns about AI, urging individuals to take a moment and relax and embrace the evolving technological landscape with a sense of ease and humour.

Execution

5Star launched a one-of-a-kind course online through the microsite 5staruniversity.com which hosts interactive video sessions. Once registered, people can take courses in modules taught by corporate employees turned comedians Atul Khatri and Rahul Subramanian.

The brand also leveraged its social media handles to spread the word about the out-of-ordinary curriculum of Nothing University which was well-received on Instagram. For this, the brand joined hands with influencers to reach a wider audience.

Further, Cadbury 5Star set up a physical campus for a short duration for people to experience the course on-ground through workshops, practice labs, and research facilities for researching techniques in Doing Nothing while also being able to join the completion ceremony and collect their certificates.

Results

Within 10 days of the launch, the campaign garnered an overall reach of approximately 105 million with 40,000 registrations for the course. The campaign was widely shared on social media and WhatsApp groups. Further, the course surprassed over 2 lakh online registrations.

Nitin Saini, VP- of Marketing, Mondelez India, said, “Cadbury 5Star’s Do Nothing ideology has provided humorous counter-culture narrative to megatrends and events. Currently, the advent of AI is taking the industry by storm and making everyday job easier thus, leaving more room for people to ‘Do Nothing’. The introduction of Nothing University is a cheeky take on the same in line with the brand proposition of ‘Eat 5 Star and do nothing.”