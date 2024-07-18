Case Study: How ACKO leveraged humour on social media to emphasise the importance of insurance

The insurance industry has long been dominated by complex jargon and confusing T&Cs. As a result, when it comes to buying insurance, customers are often dependent on third-party agents whose interests might not always be aligned with theirs.

This year on Insurance Awareness Day, through its social media campaign, ACKO, with the agency 22feet Tribal Worldwide, tried to simplify insurance for the common person through humour, brevity and clarity. Here’s a case study on how they did it.

Category Introduction

The insurance industry in India has witnessed growth over the past two decades driven by private sector involvement, active participation of the regulator to encourage innovation for the sector with a customer-first approach, along substantial improvements in operational efficiencies

India's insurance industry is projected to reach USD 222 billion by 2026 and become the sixth-largest insurance market globally. The industry comprises 57 insurance companies - 24 in the life insurance business, while 34 are general insurers.

Brand Introduction

ACKO's goal for its social media channels is to simplify insurance for the common person through humour, brevity and clarity. The aim is to use formats that are fresh and social specific in order to convey the importance of insurance and simplify the process of understanding, buying, and claiming insurance.

The overall marketing objective is to educate the customers, thereby equipping them with the information they need so they can make better financial choices. And that's what makes for a welcome change!

Brief

As a brand that has always been at the forefront of customer education through their social media activations and 360 degree campaigns, it was important for ACKO to drive awareness on the absolute necessity of insurance on the occasion of Insurance Awareness Day.

The goal was to highlight how many Indians still do not view insurance—a financial instrument that provides essential protection during times of unprecedented risk to loved ones and valued possessions—as a vital necessity. By addressing this prevailing mindset in a country where insurance penetration is only 4%, ACKO aimed to drive awareness and emphasize the importance of considering insurance as a life necessity, using the tagline #InsuranceZarooriHai.

Objective

A question you will commonly hear people asking is, “Is insurance even a necessity?”

Indians often underestimate the importance of being covered by auto, health, travel, or life insurance.

Creative Idea

India is full of adventures because our country is filled with people whose questionable habits and actions always put our health, our travel plans, our life, and our vehicles at risk.

The creative idea was to highlight these characters and their peculiar habits that instantly makes one smile but realize that the slightest chance of getting their vehicle damaged or getting involved in any medical uncertainty lies at every corner of the road. Literally. Which is why, ‘Insurance Zaroori Hai’.

Challenges

Individuals often avoid talking about insurance because of the non-relatable and complex nature. People believe that insurance is too complex and too boring for them, so they would rather avoid talking about insurance because they don't find it simple or relatable. Our challenge was to make insurance a subject of conversation and drive home the point that it is necessary for every individual.

Our challenge was to drive home the message that insurance as a subject can be interesting.

Execution

The brand used Twitter (X) banter as a way to roll the ball on the campaign. On International Insurance Awareness Day, the brand cheekily tweeted out to other brands, starting a banter on the platform.

Aaj #InsuranceAwarenessDay pe tum log hi bataa do kyun #InsuranceZarooriHai!… Be Creative plij😆 — ACKO (@ACKOIndia) June 28, 2024

Many brands joined the conversation with their creatives.

KFC for chicken cravings, ACKO for coverage! #InsuranceZarooriHai — KFC India (@KFC_India) June 28, 2024

Hamari deals mein low prices aur high value hai dono hai, par life mein puri security ke liye #InsuranceZarooriHai — Meesho (@Meesho_Official) June 28, 2024

Jaise #PaytmUPI pin aapke mobile payments ko protect karta hai vaise hi life ko protect karne ke liye 🚀#InsuranceZarooriHai — Paytm (@Paytm) June 28, 2024

Superhit gaane ka saath ab, yeh loh Superhit life ka mantra 💪💪 #InsuranceZarooriHai — RedFMIndia (@RedFMIndia) June 28, 2024

Taking the conversation out of the social media platforms, the brand asked young people on the streets why Insurance Zaroori Hai?

Results

Quantitative:

Sr no. Creative Reach Impressions Views Engagement Shares Saves 1 Instagram Carousel 89,108 99,265 N/A 604 125 40 2 Instagram Reel 2,997 N/A 5,310 247 107 8 3 Twitter Banter N/A 12,573 N/A 426 6 N/A

Ashish Mishra, CMO, ACKO said, “ACKO has consistently prioritized consumer education about insurance with a long-term vision of increasing the penetration across the country. With this campaign, our goal was to convey that insurance is not a choice but a priority. I believe with this campaign, we successfully delivered this message in a fun and quirky way that resonates with our audience.”