Case Study: How Cadbury Silk crafted 500K+ personalised love stories using GenAI for V-Day

This Valentine's Day, Cadbury Silk, in partnership with Zoya Akhtar, allowed users to create personalised avatars of themselves and their partner and create their very own Valentine's Day movie using Gen-AI by scanning the QR code on Cadbury Silk packs. This UGC campaign generated 1560 million impressions on social media, and here's a case study on that.

Category Introduction

The chocolate industry in India has been experiencing significant growth, driven by factors such as changing consumer preferences, increasing disposable income, and a growing urban population. The consumption of chocolates in India is influenced by factors such as festivals, gifting traditions, and the growing relevance of chocolates for every shared moment of happiness. In fact, according to a study by Mintel, India is now one of the world’s fastest-growing chocolate confectionery markets. According to the Fourth Annual State of Snacking 2022 report by Mondelez International, 65% of consumers attest chocolate is a staple in their diet.

Brand Introduction

Throughout its decade-long journey in the country, Cadbury Silk has been synonymous with the celebration of young love. The iconic ‘Kiss Me’ jingle created an association between Silk and the sentiment of young love and sweet moments. Over time, the brand has built the occasion of Valentine’s Day with heart-warming campaigns and limited-edition Heart blush packs to strike a chord with the consumers.

Taking forward this theme, Cadbury Silk came up with the ‘How Far Will You Go For Love?’ campaign in 2020 urging people to go the extra distance and make their loved ones feel truly special on Valentine’s Day. Various renditions of the theme followed in the coming years – from collaborating with Spotify India to create an experiential audio experience that revives the nostalgia of curated mixtapes, to, introducing real-time personalization of an augmented reality experience enabling consumers to unlock TV spots, newspapers, hoardings and more to see custom messages sent by their loved ones in a fully immersive 360-degree virtual environment.

This year, elevating the celebration of love, Cadbury Silk launched the ‘The Story of Us’ campaign. Joining forces with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, the brand introduced an innovative and interactive experience that allows couples to weave their significant moments of love into a heartwarming tale of love and affection, brought to life with cutting-edge generative AI technology. The brand wanted to offer a platform that tied it all together into every couple’s very own romantic movie where they could look back at their favourite moments.

Summary

For the ‘The Story of Us’ campaign, the concept revolved around the insight that couples cherish the small and meaningful moments of togetherness the most. The brand aimed to enable people to recreate such moments by using generative AI technology and the cinematic magic of director Zoya Akhtar who brings in her expertise to help couples craft their cherished moments into beautiful memoirs.

The campaign allowed audiences to personalize the avatar of themselves and their partner and create their very own Valentine's Day movie, recreating and reliving memories like their first meeting/trip, the fun or dramatic moments of their story etc.. The brand created a microsite that consumers could access by scanning the QR code on Cadbury Silk packs. On the exclusive website, they could answer some interesting questions that will help in curating their unique love story with personalized avatars.

The AI module seamlessly weaved these elements together to craft a visually stunning and emotionally resonant story aka a short animated movie. Further, selected videos from the campaign were featured as an anthology on the OTT platform, Disney+Hotstar, allowing consumers to share their love stories with a wider audience. The brand also launched a new ad film featuring Zoya Akhtar embodying the spirit of love that Cadbury Silk is known for.

Objective

With the ‘The Story of Us’ campaign, the objective was to continue the legacy of curating Valentine's Day celebrations and offer unique ways and opportunities to celebrate the everyday magic of deeper and meaningful love.

Brief

The brief was to continue driving a strong synonymity of Cadbury Silk with Valentine’s Day at the back of an impactful engagement between consumer and brand.

Challenges

The partnership between Cadbury Silk, Zoya Akhtar, generative AI, and Disney+Hotstar along with millions of personalized stories was a unique attempt. Since this is the first text-to-image-to-video generative AI tool, it involved taking new approaches to sync all the parts of the campaign.

Execution

Cadbury Silk partnered with renowned filmmaker Zoya Akhtar to introduce an interactive experience that allows couples to weave their significant moments of love into a heartwarming tale of love and affection, brought to life with cutting-edge generative AI technology.

The social media handles of Cadbury Silk and Zoya Akhtar were leveraged to spread the word about the campaign.

Social Media influencers and brand collabs were a crucial part of the campaign as well.

Further, as an additional leg to the campaign, some selected videos from the campaign were featured as an anthology on Disney+Hotstar, allowing consumers to share their love stories with a wider audience.

Results

The campaign had 199 million reach and 1560 million impressions on social media.

On Google, it garnered 1107 million impressions and over 100 million views.

Social listening revealed a 99% positive response to the campaign.

Over 5,25,000 personalized love stories were created in 18 days.

Nitin Saini, VP- Marketing, Mondelez India, said, “Cadbury Silk continues to reign as the ultimate curator of Valentine's Day celebrations. We believe the priceless romantic moments are not always the expensive ones, therefore with this campaign, we wanted to celebrate the everyday magic of a deeper and meaningful love and create a platform for couples to express their unique stories in a truly personal and heartwarming way. The collaboration with Zoya Akhtar adds an extra layer of creativity, ensuring this campaign will be an unforgettable celebration of the diverse and beautiful stories that make each love story unique. Combined with the power of technology, this collaboration will bring love stories to life that is bound to touch hearts”.

