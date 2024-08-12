Case Study: How Crocs leveraged monsoon to encourage unfiltered self-expression, reaching 150M+ users

In an effort to authentically connect with Gen Z consumers in India, Crocs executed the ‘Splash Your Style’ campaign with a multi-faceted approach designed to engage the audience across various touch points during the monsoon season. Recognizing the importance of digital presence and influencer marketing, Crocs harnessed the power of social media to create a campaign that resonated with the younger demographic.

The campaign was strategically launched across social media platforms, where Crocs utilized trending formats and collaborations with over 100 influencers, including popular figures like Noel Robinson, Wamiqa Gabi, and Rasha Thadani. These influencers brought the campaign to life by showcasing how they styled Crocs during the monsoon, creating relatable and authentic content that deeply connected with their followers. The video, featuring the dynamic dance troupe Quickstyle and other prominent influencers, was set against the backdrop of a lively cityscape, emphasizing spontaneity and joy amidst the rains.

Category Introduction

The global footwear industry is a thriving sector with a market size valued at approximately USD 412.90 billion in 2024, with an annual growth rate of 3.43% (CAGR 2024-2028). In India, the revenue from the footwear market amounts to USD 26.06 billion, and the sector is expected to grow annually by 4.86% (CAGR 2024-2028). The casual footwear segment, especially driven by the demand for comfortable and versatile shoes, is a significant contributor to this growth. With changing consumer preferences and a shift towards more casual, comfortable, and stylish footwear, brands are focusing on innovative designs and marketing strategies to capture market share.

Brand Introduction

Since its inception in 2002, Crocs has sold over 300 million pairs in more than 90 countries. The brand's flagship product, the Classic Clog, is renowned globally for its comfort and distinctive style. Crocs aims to unite style, comfort, and value, embodying an ethos of open-mindedness and celebration of individuality under its slogan "Come As You Are."

Summary

The ‘Splash Your Style’ campaign by Crocs celebrates self-expression and the joy of the monsoon season through a vibrant blend of music, dance, and personal expression. Conceptualised and produced by Kulfi Collective, the campaign featured global dance sensation Quickstyle and popular Indian influencers Ruhee Dosani, Shantanu Maheshwari, Sheetal Perry, and Aakash Thapa.

Set against a bustling cityscape, the film captures the delight of spontaneous rain showers, with each artist showcasing their unique dance style in colourful Crocs and personalised Jibbitz.

Objective

Despite strong brand awareness, Crocs' classic clogs and Jibbitz needed to strengthen its resonance with the core consumer—young female explorers in India. The brand aimed to position Crocs as a must-have wardrobe staple and personal fashion statement, leveraging the monsoon season to drive relevance and engagement among the target audience.

Brief

The brief given to Kulfi Collective was to create a culturally relevant campaign that would generate excitement and resonate with young GenZ consumers in India. To accelerate the relevance of Crocs among the target group, the campaign needed to:

Leverage the monsoon season as a cultural moment.

Utilise music as a universal language and a strong passion point for Gen Z.

Highlight Crocs' new vibrant colourways and customizable Jibbitz.

The objective was to position Crocs as a symbol of unfiltered self-expression and drive relevance, consideration, and sales conversions.

Creative Idea

The ‘Splash Your Style’ campaign was built around the idea of celebrating the onset of monsoon season with music and dance, showcasing how the functionality and aesthetics of Crocs make it the perfect accessory in any weather! The campaign featured influencers and dancers who expressed their individuality and joy through dance, all while wearing colourful Crocs and personalised Jibbitz.

With a rendition of ‘Barso’ by Ritviz providing the musical backdrop, the creative concept emphasised spontaneity, joy, and authentic self-expression at the onset of the monsoon season.

Challenges

Shifting the brand perception from male-dominated functional footwear to a vibrant, fashionable choice for young women and Gen Z.

Creating a culturally relevant campaign that connects with the consumer at a deeper, more meaningful level and in an authentic manner, making it more relatable to Gen Z’s passion for music and the monsoon season.

Shooting a compelling rain and dance sequence in peak summer, with a host of popular influencers

Execution

‘Splash Your Style’ was a comprehensive 360-degree campaign designed to engage Gen Z consumers on multiple fronts during the monsoon season in India:

Social Media: Crocs leveraged trending social formats to create stronger connections with the target group, driving high engagement and reach across channels.

Ambassadors, Influencers, and Collaborations: In addition to those starring in the video, Crocs partnered with over 100 influencers to showcase monsoon styling and vibes with Crocs. Key influencers included viral dance sensation Noel Robinson, actress Wamiqa Gabi, and Rasha Thadani. These collaborations featured authentic, relatable content that resonated with the target audience, driving awareness and engagement.

Retail Activations: To engage consumers directly, Crocs executed on-ground retail activations in two key stores and branded over 150 stores nationwide. The retail experience introduced the #MonsoonVibe to Indian customers for the first time, featuring impressive pop-ups and photo opportunities. Customers could participate in gamification via QR codes, offering gratification and enhancing their shopping experience.

The campaign strategically drove brand relevance and consideration for Classic Clogs and Jibbitz by tapping into music, a core passion point for Gen Z. Set against a monsoon backdrop, the campaign built an authentic connection with consumers through the platform of ‘unfiltered self-expression,’ celebrating individuality and joy, and positioning Crocs as a symbol of fun, fashion, and expression.

Results

Film Launch on Social: 110 million views on Instagram, 54.7 million views on Youtube.

PR: 710M+

Retail stores activated: 150+ stores

Social Media Buzz & Coverage: 48M+

"The 'Splash Your Style' campaign perfectly aligns with our brand's vision of promoting genuine self-expression and comfort. By tapping into the monsoon season and the universal language of music and dance, we have crafted a powerful and relatable narrative that deeply resonates with our Gen Z consumers in India. The synergy between our brand and the creative execution by Kulfi Collective has been exceptional, driving brand awareness and growth while reaffirming our focus on staying relevant and authentic in the ever-evolving market landscape," said Yann Le Bozec – Crocs EMEA/LATAM/INDIA & Hey Dude International Marketing Vice President.