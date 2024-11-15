Case Study: How Faasos used QR codes to tap into Diwali's regifting culture with a soan papdi exchange program

This Diwali, Faasos aimed to tap into a universally shared festive experience, the tradition of regifting Soan Papdi. Recognising that Soan Papdi has become a humorous cultural icon during Diwali, the brand launched the Soan Papdi Exchange Program, offering customers the chance to exchange their unwanted Soan Papdi for a Faasos meal. The campaign was designed to foster relatability, humour, and fun, all while subtly positioning Faasos as a go-to meal option during the festive season.

Summary

The Soan Papdi Exchange Program ran from October 18th to October 27th, 2024, encouraging participants to fill out a Google form explaining why they wanted to get rid of their Soan Papdi. Winners were chosen based on the creativity and humour of their responses, with the lucky participants receiving a free Faasos meal between October 28th and 30th, just in time for Diwali celebrations.

The campaign centred around the idea of breaking the cycle of regifting Soan Papdi, a relatable yet humorous festive predicament. The brand capitalised on this sentiment to foster customer engagement, drive participation, and increase brand visibility during Diwali.

Creative Strategy & Execution

The campaign’s creative strategy revolved around humour and cultural resonance. The brand used relatable, tongue-in-cheek messaging to connect with customers, positioning itself as a brand that understands the quirks of Indian festive traditions. The campaign’s key messaging, ‘Break the Soan Papdi cycle,’ was promoted through various channels, including:

Dude with a Sign

Dudes with sarcastic signs were spotted at local train stations, university campuses, and crowded markets. They held up humorous messages for the campaign. These signs became popular, with passersby snapping pictures and sharing them on social media, boosting the campaign’s reach.

Newspaper Advertorials

The brand featured cheeky headlines in newspaper ads, such as, 'The cycle of Soan Papdi ends here.' The humorous approach in a traditional medium got people talking, creating surprise and engagement around the campaign.

Elevators at offices and apartments

In office and apartment elevators, light-hearted posters and interactive displays entertained people during their ride. Lines like, 'Escape the Soan Papdi overload!' provided a fun break, making the mundane experience enjoyable while reinforcing the campaign message.

Comedy Influencers

Comedy influencers on Instagram and YouTube shared their personal Soan Papdi experiences in videos that were both relatable and hilarious. This content drew a significant audience and helped drive traffic to the Google form for the exchange program.

Instagram Stories & Posts

Hilarious memes, polls, and relatable videos flooded Faasos' Instagram. Interactive polls like, 'How many Soan Papdis did you get this Diwali?' engaged users and encouraged them to share their stories, making the campaign a hit on social media.

WhatsApp Marketing

Through creative forwards, Faasos tapped into WhatsApp group chats, sending out humorous messages like, 'Let Faasos save you from your Soan Papdi fate.' The forwards went viral, just like the regifting of Soan Papdi, spreading the campaign far and wide.

Results

The 'Soan Papdi Exchange Program' campaign by Faasos generated over a million impressions, sparking significant organic chatter and excitement across various platforms. With more than 1,000 forms filled out, nearly 500 people were gratified with delicious meals, creating a wave of engagement that resonated deeply with our audience.

“Diwali is about joy and togetherness, but we all know the amusing saga of Soan Papdi re-gifting. With this campaign, we wanted to tap into a fun cultural quirk and offer people a way to share a laugh and celebrate the festive season with something they’ll truly enjoy. At Faasos, we're always looking for ways to connect with our customers in a light-hearted yet meaningful way,” said Nishant Kedia, Chief Marketing Officer at Rebel Foods.

Divya Divakaran, Creative Lead at Rebel Foods, added, “Let’s be real, Diwali is about joy, but it’s also about the classic comedy of re-gifting Soan Papdi! This campaign is our cheeky way of flipping the script on that tired tradition. Why pass around the same old sweet when you can swap it for a Faasos feast? We're all about breaking the mold and giving our customers a reason to laugh while enjoying the flavors they really want. So, here’s to less Soan Papdi and more delicious memories!”