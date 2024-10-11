Case Study: How FNP’s storytelling during Raksha Bandhan led to an organic surge brand search volumes

In a reimagination of Raksha Bandhan celebrations, FNP (Ferns N Petals) launched a digital campaign that beautifully captured the essence of sibling love. Aptly titled 'Door Ho Ya Paas, Rakhi Banayein Khaas', the campaign focused on how the deep connection between brothers and sisters transcends physical distance.

The centrepiece of this campaign was an ad film where Raksha Bandhan served as a metaphor for showing love and belief. It showcased the bond between a sister and her brother, a passionate badminton player, where the sister sends a Rakhi not just for her brother, but for his badminton racket, symbolising her unwavering support for his dreams.

Industry Overview

The gifting industry in India is a dynamic and fast-growing market, valued at approximately $65 billion as of 2023. It is expected to grow at a double-digit CAGR of 10-12% over the next few years, driven by rising disposable incomes, evolving consumer behavior, and a shift toward more personalised and experiential gifting.

About the Brand

FNP (Ferns N Petals) is a gifting platform, that offers a wide range of thoughtfully curated gifting solutions, including flowers, cakes, plants, personalised gifts, and more. The brand operates both online and offline, with over 400 stores across India, catering to a variety of occasions like birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, festivals, and corporate events.

It has also expanded into international markets, providing its services in countries like the UAE, Singapore, Qatar & Saudi Arabia.

Objective

Rakhis have become a cherished part of our country's Raksha Bandhan celebrations, and the campaign aimed to further build on this strong association and legacy of the past 30 years.

The brand film underscored the importance of belief and how a simple thread can empower one to achieve seemingly impossible goals. Whether siblings are together or miles apart, their love and support can help overcome any challenge.

The creative approach highlighted how the brand's Rakhis symbolise strong, supportive relationships, resonating with the nation’s passion for sports and the significance of unwavering support in achieving dreams. Timed to coincide with the Olympics in Paris, the campaign enhanced its relevance and emotional impact.

Creative Strategy

The creative strategy centred on portraying the brand's Rakhis as an emblem of strong, supportive bonds, whether between siblings or as a broader metaphor for encouragement in life’s pursuits. By releasing the film digitally, the brand aimed to touch an emotional chord with its audience, showing that even when loved ones are apart, they can still contribute to each other’s successes. The Olympic's timing added another layer of relevance and emotional depth to the campaign.

Execution

The campaign was launched across a wide range of digital platforms, including social media channels, where the brand actively engaged with users through targeted digital ads (both display and video), email marketing, and WhatsApp campaigns. The brand also implemented in-store promotions at its 400+ stores, ensuring a cohesive offline-online presence.

Results

The brand film garnered 12 million views across digital platforms, while the overall social media push resulted in 17 million organic reach and 160,000 engagements. Additionally, FNP’s Instagram saw a boost with 6000 new followers. Organic traffic to the brand's website and app surged by 15%, and the campaign also improved the brand’s performance marketing efficiency, delivering a stronger ROI on ad spend.

A Brand Lift Study (BLS) indicated strong gains in brand consideration, with an absolute lift of 4% points and a relative lift of 7.5%. Brand search volumes saw a 50% increase in certain regions, positioning the brand firmly as the top gifting destination for Raksha Bandhan.

Avi Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer at FNP, reflected on the campaign’s impact, saying “At FNP, we recognise that Raksha Bandhan transcends the simple act of tying a thread, it symbolises the profound bond of love, protection, and unwavering connection between siblings. Our campaign, ‘Rakhi Banayein Khaas,’ was thoughtfully crafted to celebrate and elevate this cherished relationship. Whether siblings are together or separated by distance, our aim is to help them create magical, unforgettable moments.”