Case Study: How a viral tweet helped Goibibo launch 'Bebo' as its brand ambassador

Following the viral tweet drawing parallels between 'Bebo' and 'Goibibo', the brand capitalized on the moment to introduce Kareena Kapoor Khan as its new ambassador. With an extensive social media push, the campaign garnered a total reach of 150 million. Here's a case study on how they did it.

Category Introduction

According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, projections indicate that the Indian travel market is poised to increase from an estimated US$75 billion in FY20 to US$125 billion by FY27. Furthermore, expectations foresee international tourist arrivals reaching 30.5 million by 2028. Significantly, travel and tourism stand as two of India's foremost industries, collectively contributing approximately US$178 billion to the country's GDP.

Brand Introduction

Goibibo is an online travel booking platform providing a range of options for hotels, flights, trains, buses, inter-city cabs, and ancillary travel offerings.

Goibibo’s mobile app and website enable travellers to search, plan, and book a wide range of travel services. The platform also offers top-rated affordable properties through GoStays where customers enjoy a standardised stay experience at certified hotel properties. The industry's first virtual travel booking currency GoCash and travel social network, GoCash+ Rewards make GoIbibo the number one choice for new India on the move.

Summary

Last year, Goibibo unveiled Kareena Kapoor Khan as its brand ambassador, marking the launch of the new campaign, 'Hotel aise on Goibibo, full marks by Bebo.'

The connection between Bebo and Goibibo was touched upon over several years and existed as stray tweets or comments on social media. The brand used these as the genesis of the campaign, capitalising on the later tweets on the subject to mount it.

Objective

Despite its merger with MakeMyTrip in 2016, the brand has crafted a niche in the economy hotel segment, aligning seamlessly with its target demographic. However, the joint endorsement by mutual ambassadors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, shared with MakeMyTrip, posed a nuanced challenge in distinct brand positioning.

To address this, a strategic move was made to introduce a new brand ambassador through an impactful campaign, reinforcing Goibibo as an independent entity with a distinct recall value.

A viral tweet made by a netizen sparked a conversation around this campaign, which also acted as a pre-buzz for the ad.

Brief

The in-house team conceptualised the brand campaign with a clear directive — to craft a message positioning Goibibo as the go-to platform for budget hotel bookings. Collaborating with Talented for conceptualization, Punit Malhotra for direction, and Dharma 2.0 for execution, the film was crafted with a distinct purpose. The primary objective was to distinguish the brand amidst market saturation and establish a noteworthy association with value-consciousness.

Creative Idea

This collaboration had a natural fitment to boost brand recall by cleverly leveraging the phonetic similarity between ‘Bebo’ and ‘Goibibo’. By strategically capitalising on her widespread popularity, the campaign aspired not only to enhance brand recognition but also to establish a lasting recall value.

Challenges

Goibibo has focused on developing the economy hotel segment to align with the preferences of its target demographic. The brand has always played on different topical occasions to build connections with different categories of their audience. Since its inception and after its merger with MakeMyTrip in 2016, a notable challenge emerged when the brand shared mutual ambassadors, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, with MakeMyTrip. This came out to be a hurdle in establishing a distinct identity for Goibibo, tangled in its independent positioning.

Post-COVID, the brand faced a diffusion in positioning, marked by reduced visibility and diverse connections with varied consumer segments. Diminished visibility prompted a strategic re-evaluation across consumer segments. In response to this period of change, the brand initiated a reassessment and realignment of its positioning. Hence, the objective was to regain clarity and resonance in the evolving market landscape by addressing the challenges brought about by the pandemic.

To overcome this challenge, a campaign featuring a unique brand ambassador emerged. This initiative aimed to reinforce Goibibo as a separate entity, fostering brand recall and solidifying its distinctive presence in the market.

Execution

A viral tweet made by a netizen who pointed out the phonetic similarity between ‘Bebo’ and ‘Goibibo’ sparked a conversation among fans. The brand took notice of this tweet and cleverly leveraged this as a pre-buzz to the campaign.

This is a PSA for people who are sending this to us. We heard you! 💅 https://t.co/3j3mbxyWY8 — goibebo (@goibibo) October 8, 2023

After this, the brand released the brand film that garnered attention on the brand's social media and digital platforms.

The brand also collaborated with influencers including Ronit Ashra, Aatman Desai, Chetan Goel, Aakash Salunke, Varun Grover and Rishabh Shuklato further amplifying its reach.

Results

The campaign focused presence on social channels X and Instagram, achieving more than 10 million views and an impressive engagement rate of 15%. This resulted in a substantial reach of over 6 million, highlighting the campaign's impactful presence on the targeted platforms.

The ad witnessed a 13.1% surge in ad recall value.

The brand’s digital TOMA moved upwards by 2 points, scoring the highest in past 18 months.

The campaign reached a total platform 1+ reach of 150 million.

Raj Rishi Singh, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Business Officer - MakeMyTrip said, "Kareena Kapoor Khan's timeless charm perfectly complements Goibibo's mission to simplify and enhance travel experiences. Our partnership signifies a significant moment in the travel industry, blending Kareena's iconic appeal with Goibibo's commitment to unique travel experiences and customer satisfaction. Together, we're on a journey to transform travel, offering modern adventurers effortlessly personalised and enjoyable escapades."