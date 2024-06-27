Case Study: How Johnson's Baby’s #JourneyToDay1 campaign enabled 11K+ mothers to share their journeys

Johnson's Baby launched the #JourneyToDay1 campaign on Mother's Day, celebrating diverse motherhood journeys, especially those involving challenges like IVF, adoption, and preterm births. The campaign featured a digital film, influencer engagement, and on-ground workshops. It reached over 35 million people, engaged 3.6 million on digital platforms, and connected with over 11,000 new mothers through workshops. The initiative strengthened the brand's positive perception.

Category Introduction

India is the baby capital of the world, with 24MM babies born each year and baby category size of USD 15bn as of 2022. The baby care products market in India is thriving witnessing significant growth, driven by factors such as rising population, growing urbanisation and nuclearization of families. Parents have a higher disposable income, are more conscious and aware of their baby needs and willing to spend more on premium baby care products.

Brand Introduction

Johnson’s Baby is committed to delivering the best for babies with products that are specially designed for baby’s skin. For more than 125 years, the brand has pioneered research to further understand the unique needs of a baby’s eyes, skin, and hair to provide mothers with safe, clinically proven mild, and 100% gentle baby care products.

As a brand which has partnered with parents for generations, Johnson’s Baby is committed to help protect baby's delicate skin from day 1 with products 'Designed with Only ‘Baby Safe’ Ingredients. The products are backed by rigorous scientific research, with formulas tested by paediatricians & dermatologists.

Campaign Summary

On Mother’s Day, Johnson’s Baby’s launched its latest campaign #JourneyToDay1 campaign. Celebrating the diverse journeys to motherhood, the campaign began with a digital film 'The Long Wait for Day 1' which highlighted the resilience and determination of mothers who have endured different paths, such as an IVF treatment, adoption process, or the emotional rollercoaster of having a preterm baby. While every motherhood journey is special and unique, some mothers may have a longer and more challenging journey to their Day 1 with their little one. As an extension of Johnson’s Baby #PromisePehlePalSe campaign, the film reinforced the brand's commitment to supporting motherhood in all forms.

Along with the digital film, Johnson’s Baby also launched a social media campaign engaging 1000+ mums on various communities as well as on-ground information workshops to educate new mothers about best practices for skincare for newborn across various cities.

Objective

Taking a step away from our previous campaigns which have highlighted a mother’s journey once her baby is born, our latest #JourneyToDay1 campaign aimed to highlight some challenging motherhood journeys to their Day 1. The campaign film highlighted that every mother has a different journey to their Day 1 with their little one, however every mother promises to protect their baby. In every journey, Johnson’s Baby partners with mothers to protect their baby from Day 1. The campaign reinforced Johnson’s Baby’s commitment to supporting motherhood in all its forms.

Brief

On occasion of Mother’s Day, Johnson’s Baby wanted to give a tribute to mothers and celebrate their motherhood journey. Not all motherhood journeys are 9 months or the same. Some mothers have a long wait before their Day 1 with little one. Yet, every mother’s promise to protect their baby from Day 1 remains the same. The brief to DDB, the creative agency behind the campaign idea and film, was to celebrate these diverse journeys of motherhood bringing alive the raw emotion, excitement, grief and happiness that comes with this journey and a mother’s promise to protect from Day 1.

Creative Idea

Johnson’s Baby celebrated the occasion with popular national and regional celebrities and influencers with #JourneyToDay1 campaign engaging 1000+ mums in various communities. The brand hosted a fun contest where mommy influencers shared their motherhood journey through a doodle book inviting fellow mums to share their unique motherhood stories through pictures and participate in this contest. Within days, the campaign got an overwhelming response from hundreds of mothers who shared their diverse journeys to Day 1. To further scale the idea, Johnson’s Baby also hosted on-ground sessions for mothers to share experiences as well as information sessions on best skincare practices for newborn.

Challenges

Most advertising communication highlights the beautiful aspects of motherhood and the mother baby bond. However, many mothers have a longer and more challenging journey before they experience motherhood. The brand wanted to highlight and celebrate these diverse motherhood journeys.

Execution

To celebrate Mother’s Day, Johnson’s Baby launched #JourneyToDay1 campaign across various touch points including digital platforms, influencer and community engagement as well as on-ground activations. The campaign began with the release of the digital film ‘The Long Wait for Day 1’ across Meta, Youtube and leading OTT platforms.

This was followed by influencer campaign with popular national and regional celebrities and influencers along with 1000+ mums in various communities. The brand hosted a fun contest where mommy influencers shared their motherhood journey through a doodle book inviting fellow mums to share their unique motherhood stories and pictures and participate in this contest. Within days, the campaign got an overwhelming response from hundreds of mothers who shared their diverse journeys to Day 1.

Additionally, Johnson's Baby in association with its regional media partners hosted educational workshops across key markets like Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam. As part of its outreach, Johnson’s Baby educated over 1000 ASHA workers across 5-6 cities of Uttar Pradesh on newborn skin care guidelines and science behind newborn skin. The brand also undertook awareness sessions to educate and engage new mothers on skin care practices for newborns, share their motherhood journey and provide hands-on experience with Johnson's Baby. The brand also engaged over 8000 new mothers in nursing homes across West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand to celebrate their Day 1 with their little one.

Results

Quantitative

Overall campaign reached over 35 million with an engagement of 3.6 million across digital platforms

The #JourneyToDay1 contest garnered immense love from thousands of mummy influencers sharing their personal stories

On-ground sessions engaged over 11,000 new mothers across cities

Qualitative

The campaign has been very positively received by consumers, communities and customers strengthening positive brand perception and equity about Johnson’s Baby.

Manoj Gadgil, Business Unit Head-Essential Health & Skin Health & VP Marketing, Kenvue, “Every mother’s journey is unique, every mother’s journey is special, but some motherhood journeys are longer. While every mother has a different story to their Day 1 with their little one, their promise to protect from Day 1 is the same. So is ours! With the launch of our latest campaign, #JourneyToDay1 we celebrate the incredible strength and resilience of every mother, especially those who have faced many challenges to experience motherhood. As a brand which has partnered with parents for generations, we are proud to play a special role in every motherhood journey with providing superior products that nurture and help protect a baby from Day 1.

We are delighted with the success of the campaign. The digital film has strongly resonated with consumers along with the contest garnering significant brand love from mothers as they celebrated their motherhood journey with fellow moms.”