Case Study: How Maaza's Dildaari campaign mixed storytelling & nostalgia to showcase everyday generosity

Launched in 2022, Maaza's 'Dildaari' campaign has seamlessly integrated themes of sincerity, giving, and happiness into narratives that connect with audiences. Featuring actors Amitabh Bachchan and Pooja Hegde, the campaign emphasises the brand's focus on genuine connections and heartfelt generosity.

On this World Mango Day, this case study explores how the brand has positioned itself as more than just a mango beverage.

Brand Introduction

In 1976, Maaza was created to deliver an authentic mango experience. Over time, it embraced a purpose inspired by the generosity and warmth often associated with mangoes.

Maaza's journey includes several campaigns that highlight the spirit of "dildaari," or generosity. From 'Dildaar Bana De' to 'Aam Wali Dildaari' and the recent 'Dil Bhar Jaaye, Dildaari Jagaye,' Maaza's advertisements combine the appeal of mangoes emphasising simple connections.

Summary

Maaza's 'Dildaari' campaigns focus on three main ideas: sincerity, giving, and the resulting happiness. Through its stories, Maaza highlights these values, showing that true richness comes from giving from the heart.

Each campaign features actors Amitabh Bachchan and Pooja Hegde, adding credibility and emphasising genuine connections. By using the same faces across the campaigns, Maaza shows its commitment to building lasting relationships with consumers, reinforcing that 'dildaari' comes from the heart.

Objective

The three campaigns showcased that Maaza brings out the inner dildaar in you. Through each campaign, Maaza aimed to reinforce its positioning as a brand that not only offers a delicious mango beverage but also enriches lives by awakening the spirit of dildaari in every consumer.

Dildaar Bana De's Objective:

By launching the 'Dildaar Bana De' campaign, Maaza aimed to redefine its brand positioning, shifting focus from merely being a beverage to embodying the essence of dildaari, or heartfelt generosity. The objective was to position Maaza as a brand that brings out the inner dildaar in every consumer.

Aam Wali Dildaari's Objective:

The first campaign established the idea of a dildaar person, 'Aam Wali Dildaari' sought memorable storytelling and engaging visuals to create a lasting impression in consumers' minds, associating Maaza not just with a beverage but with the feeling of dildaari that resonates deeply with them.

Dil Bhar Jaaye, Dildaari Jagaye's Objective:

With 'Dil Bhar Jaaye, Dildaari Jagaye,' Maaza aimed to further solidify its association with dildaari by delving deeper into the true meaning of this concept. The objective was that true dildaari is not only in lifting your spirits but ensuring everyone around gets to experience the joy of juicy mangoes.

Brief

The campaign’s brief was to create light-hearted, nostalgic demonstrations of generosity in everyday situations, where characters willingly let go of something they desire, showcasing Maaza as the catalyst for awakening the inner Dildaar.

The aim was to reinforce the association between Maaza and genuine acts of generosity, leveraging the fulfilling mango experience to strengthen the brand's modern, real, and authentic credentials.

Establish a strong memory structure for 'Dildaari' alongside mango semiotics to further bolster recruitment efforts and solidify Maaza's position as a beloved beverage choice.

Execution

The execution of Maaza's 'Dildaari' campaign was orchestrated across three distinct phases, each strategically leveraging the brand ambassadors, Amitabh Bachchan and Pooja Hegde, to maximize reach and engagement.

'Dildaar Bana De,' was launched in 2022 with a series of television commercials (TVCs) featuring Bachchan and Hegde embodying the spirit of dildaari while showcasing the authentic taste of Maaza.

Teaser trailers and behind-the-scenes footage were released on social media platforms, generating anticipation and excitement among the audience.

'Aam Wali Dildaari,' launched in 2023 strengthened the concept of dildaari through new TVCs, social media amplification, influencer collaborations and interactive contests.

'Dil Bhar Jaaye, Dildaari Jagaye’s utilised TVCs and social media platforms to encourage user-generated content.

Results

The 'Dildaari' campaigns by Maaza resulted in profound outcomes, resonating deeply with the audience and fostering genuine emotional connections.

The campaign's TV commercials effortlessly sparked joy, leaving viewers beaming with smiles, highlighting its success in deeply connecting with consumers.

Maaza's message of authenticity and warmth resonated deeply, with each sip embodying generosity. The heartfelt reactions and genuine connections showed the brand's strong bond with its audience. Maaza also roped in South Indian superstar Nagarjuna to resonate with the southern audience and amplify its regional connect.

The campaigns seamlessly shifted from product promotion to purpose-driven storytelling. By highlighting values of dildaari and genuine connection, Maaza crafted compelling narratives that deeply resonated with consumers, transcending traditional ads.

Ajay Konale, Director-Marketing at Coca-Cola India said, “Maaza is more than a brand, it’s a drink that brings joy to millions of Indians. For five decades, it has continued to charm people with the authentic taste of real mangoes. This Mango Day, Coca-Cola India celebrates Maaza’s purpose of 'Dildaari’ to spread positivity by forging meaningful, heartfelt connections."