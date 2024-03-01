Case Study: How MakeMyTrip & Youngun used billboards to invite Bigg Boss fans to the house and reached 55M+ users

MakeMyTrip collaborated with Youngun and launched the 'Bigg Boss Chahte Hai' campaign to capitalize on a viral trend, making it an exciting experience for fans. Using eye-catching billboards and social media, the campaign created buzz and excitement. Results include a 55 Million social media reach, showing high audience engagement and positivity.

Here's a case study on how they achieved it:

Brand Introduction

Established nearly four years ago with a philosophy of 'make memes, not ads,' Youngun has been at the forefront of redefining the advertising industry by creating ideas that resonate with internet users similar to how they resonate with memes.

The brand's marketing objective from social media is to foster a user-first approach, ensuring that its advertising content is not just viewed but actively embraced and shared within online communities. By adopting a strategy that aligns with internet culture, Youngun seeks to make advertising more relatable and enjoyable for the target audience, effectively breaking away from traditional ad formats.

Youngun has successfully executed numerous viral campaigns, showcasing its prowess in capturing the attention of online audiences. Youngun's marketing objective from social media is to revolutionize the advertising industry by prioritizing the user experience, employing humour and relatability, and crafting campaigns that resonate with the dynamic landscape of internet culture. Through their unique approach of 'make memes, not ads,' Youngun aims to make advertising not only tolerable but genuinely enjoyable for the audience, resulting in increased engagement and brand awareness.

Summary

In a strategic move to harness the buzz generated by a viral internet image, MakeMyTrip collaborated with Youngun and launched an integrated campaign. The campaign centred around a viral image of Salman Khan fans gathered outside his home, eager to enter the Bigg Boss house. Recognizing the potential trend, Youngun proposed a campaign to MakeMyTrip.

As part of the campaign, Salman Khan, in partnership with MakeMyTrip, responded to fans' requests and unprecedentedly welcomed ordinary individuals into the Bigg Boss house. The selection of the 15 participants for this unique experience was determined through a contest organized by MakeMyTrip in collaboration with Colors TV.

The climax of the campaign involved the 15 lucky participants entering the Bigg Boss house for the Grand Finale showdown. Youngun's journey, from seizing an internet image to crafting a strategic campaign, showed the transformative power of creativity in turning unique moments into extraordinary experiences. MakeMyTrip's 'Bigg Boss Chahte Hai' campaign not only created a memorable experience for fans but also underscored the brand's commitment to consumer satisfaction.

Objective

The primary objective of MakeMyTrip's 'Bigg Boss Chahte Hai' campaign, crafted by Youngun, was to tap into the excitement surrounding a viral internet image and deliver a unique experience for Bigg Boss enthusiasts. The campaign aimed to forge a deeper connection with the audience by seizing upon a genuine fan moment, showcasing the brand's dedication to customer satisfaction.

Youngun aimed to transcend platform boundaries and promote the contests through captivating and humorous billboards. By capturing the public's attention at the opportune moment, the campaign transformed a fleeting internet moment into an extraordinary experience for Bigg Boss fans.

The journey from an internet image to a strategic campaign illustrated the transformative potential of creativity in elevating ordinary moments to iconic experiences.

Brief

Makemytip’s brief to Youngun was to crack a communication around the fact that Bigg Boss house will soon be available on MakeMyTrip.

Creative Idea

The creative idea behind MakeMyTrip's 'Bigg Boss Chahte Hai' campaign was to transform a viral internet moment into an experience for Bigg Boss fans. The campaign capitalized on a viral image of Salman Khan fans gathered outside his home, eager to enter the Bigg Boss house, and responded to their pleas by inviting ordinary individuals into the Bigg Boss house.

By integrating Salman Khan with MakeMyTrip and organizing a contest to select participants, the campaign blurred the lines between reality and entertainment, creating a unique and memorable experience that resonated with audiences across India.

Challenges

Youngun's creative team navigated the challenges of real-time decision-making, negotiations, and logistical intricacies to transform an internet moment into an extraordinary experience. The campaign's success lies in its ability to break platform barriers and its effective use of intriguing billboards to capture widespread attention and generate excitement.

Execution

The campaign centred around a viral image of Salman Khan fans gathered outside his home, eager to enter the Bigg Boss house.

Following this, as part of the campaign, Salman Khan, in partnership with MakeMyTrip, responded to fans' requests and unprecedentedly welcomed ordinary individuals into the Bigg Boss house.

The execution of the campaign aimed at breaking platform barriers was carried out with a strategic and engaging approach, primarily focusing on captivating the audience through a combination of intriguing and humorous billboards. These billboards were strategically placed to catch the attention of the citizens at the right moments, ensuring maximum visibility and impact.

The campaign culminated in a Grand Finale event where 15 lucky participants were selected to enter the Bigg Boss house. The objective was to provide an exclusive and immersive experience for the winners, allowing them to step into the extraordinary realm of the Bigg Boss house for a one-day stay on January 29.

Results

The campaign generated a significant increase in brand engagement metrics, including a 55 Million reach on social media, 30 Lakh worth of earned media and organic PR coverage and 1.5 Lakh contest participation.

Aman Hussain, Creative Head at Youngun said, “Right from day one, we knew this campaign was going to be iconic. The last month was no less than a roller coaster ride with multiple brainstorming sessions, last-minute changes, and a lot of ‘iss idea ko aur crazy kaise karein yaar’. Thanks to Salman bhai for saying the words we wrote and the MakeMyTrip team for allowing us to do what we do best.”

Ashish Kanojia, Creative Lead at Youngun said, “We saw immense traction around the campaign on social and feel Bigg Boss has developed its cult over the decades and it reflects when we saw the excitement in the comment section. Coming up with ‘Bigg Boss Chahte hai’ billboard Ideas was the true highlight for me in this campaign.”





