Case Study: How Netflix reimagined iconic scenes using pop-culture stars and garnered 27Mn+ views

Netflix India's 2023 playback campaign used imaginative prompts to connect unlikely crossovers by Bollywood actors and content creators of iconic Netflix scenes to engage with the audience. Conceptualised by Supari Studios, the campaign was nearly viewed for 500K hours on YouTube. Here's a case study on how Netflix and Supari Studios made the campaign happen.

Category Introduction

As a player in the streaming entertainment industry, Netflix has over 233 million paid memberships across 190+ countries. The industry witnesses rapid growth and evolving consumer preferences in India, requiring innovative marketing strategies for maintaining and expanding market share.

Brand Introduction

Netflix India offers a diverse range of TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The brand has a community of nearly 40 million followers on social media, focusing on authentic, relatable content to engage audiences. Their marketing objectives revolve around a strong online presence, social media conversations, and campaigns resonating with the target demographic to grow its user base in India.

Summary

Every year, Netflix India's signature End Of The Year Campaign reflects on the year’s highlights using a unique concept that takes audiences on a journey through beloved scenes from Netflix originals. In 2023, Netflix India's social marketing team, in collaboration with Supari Studios, set out to create a unique Playback 2023 campaign, celebrating the year's iconic pop culture moments.

In a homage to prominent pop culture pieces from the year, the campaign offered an entertaining blend of popular Netflix scenes and cultural figures in celebration of the year. From actor Jackie Shroff featuring in Never Have I Ever and Sex Education to content creator Manisha Rani in Rana Naidu, brainstorming her new reel along with a surprise appearance by Bhupendra Jogi.

Objective