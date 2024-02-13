Case Study: How Oppo India leveraged Wake Up Sid's fandom to reach millennials and garnered 73Mn views

Oppo India recently launched its #SidWakesUp campaign featuring Ranbir Kapoor reprising his role as Sid from the film ‘Wake Up Sid.’ This campaign marks a reunion of the cast after a 14-year gap, sparking initial speculation among audiences about a potential sequel. Leveraging nostalgia, the brand introduced its latest product, garnering 50 million views. Here's a case study on how the brand did it.

Category Introduction

In 2024, the Smartphone market in India is expected to generate US$44.6bn in revenue, with an annual growth rate of 7.25% projected from 2024 to 2028. Each person in India is estimated to contribute US$30.97 to this revenue in 2024. By 2028, the market volume is expected to reach 234.5 million units, with a 4.5% growth expected in 2025.

Smartphone cameras over the years have become increasingly popular and advanced with many smartphones now featuring multiple lenses, high resolution, and advanced image processing capabilities. With the continuous developments in technology, smartphone cameras are expected to further improve in terms of image quality, zoom capabilities, low-light performance, and AI-powered features.

Brand Introduction

Over time, consumer expectations regarding smartphone cameras have shifted from simply capturing clear images to producing aesthetically pleasing photos with intricate light and shadow interplay. OPPO India, the smartphone brand has observed this evolution and responded by constantly innovating in both hardware and software, striving to deliver cutting-edge imaging technology. With each new iteration, the Reno series pushes the boundaries of mobile photography, elevating its portrait photography capabilities. Since its introduction in 2019, the Reno series has undergone numerous enhancements aimed at providing users with a new portrait photography experience.

Summary

In the crowded landscape of India's smartphone industry, with a plethora of options and a fiercely competitive market, every brand is vying for consumers' attention. OPPO India has managed to break through the clutter with a campaign that brings back the ‘Wake Up Sid’ cast with Ranbir Kapoor and Konkana Sen Sharma reunited, joined by Namit Das and Shikha Talsania, who also featured in the movie. As part of the campaign, three short clips were launched as teasers that created a lot of buzz for the full ad film launched on January 12, 2024. This move fuelled excitement and anticipation for the unveiling of the new Reno 11 Series.

Objective

The #SidWakesUp campaign was aimed at highlighting the OPPO Reno11 series' camera features especially in an outdoor setting. The idea was to revive Kapoor’s character Sid as a photographer from the film to create a good platform that delivers a strong product narrative. In addition, the aim was to stand out from the ordinary with a campaign that resonated with the target audience – the Millennials – and did not feel like the usual run-of-the-mill advertisements.

Brief

In recent times, brands have begun creatively plugging in movie themes by featuring character cameos or adapting storylines from popular movies, adding a layer of familiarity, and tapping into the existing fan base of those movies.

In line with the trend, this campaign leveraged the storyline from the popular movie to demonstrate how the Reno11 Series enhances outdoor portrait photography. With this campaign, the brand aimed to break through the clutter and communicate with the audience that would spark widespread conversation about the smartphone. The idea was to leverage the influence of Ranbir Kapoor, who is the brand ambassador for the brand as well.

Another objective was to relate it to the millennials, the brand’s target audience. This group found the movie to be relatable while growing up. Working on this core consumer insight, the campaign aimed at resonating with this TG.

Creative Idea

Nostalgia has made a resurgence in culture lately for Millennials. To capture their attention, the brand aimed to bring out the relatable factor. The goal was to associate 'Wake up Sid 2' with the brand, and build a long-term association with the audience and create a stronger brand recall.

Execution

The brand executed a 360-degree. Traditional TV ads tapped into the national audience and generated awareness, parallelly digital platforms were used to reach out to the target audience and existing users at digital touchpoints to create excitement and intrigue around the product.

Phase 1: Ahead of the release of the clips, there was widespread speculation online about a potential sequel to 'Wake Up Sid'. This speculation stemmed from a video shared by Karan Johar on Instagram, featuring Ranbir Kapoor waking up from a lounge chair after hearing Konkona's voice calling out to him in his character’s name.

Johar's caption, "Is this really happening? All I know is something exciting is brewing, and I couldn’t have woken up to a better piece of news," further intensified anticipation among fans. The video clip quickly went viral, leading to discussions about the possibility of a 'Wake Up Sid 2'. However, the subsequent reveal clarified that it was part of a marketing campaign.

Phase 2: In the TVC, set amidst a luxurious lawn party hosted by the newlyweds Ayesha and Sid, the movie characters an unexpected turn of events occurs when Rishi, caught in a moment of proposal, is photographed by Sid using his OPPO Reno11 Pro smartphone.

Phase 3: The TVC was followed by an Unboxing Launch video featuring the same cast reveal that went live across digital touchpoints including social media platforms, OTT, and the official website of the brand to promote the new Reno11 series smartphones.

Each asset of the campaign had a specific role to play. Phase 1 was building intrigue, Phase 2 was aimed at building awareness and Phase 3 showcased product information, solidifying intent to purchase.

Results

The narrative resonated with the target audience, sparking initial speculation of a sequel. However, upon discovering that it was a brand campaign and appreciating its execution, viewers were in awe of the marketing initiative.

On YouTube, the unboxing video garnered 50 million views with a VTR (View Through Rate) of 57%, while the TVC amassed 73 million views with a VTR of 37%.

Karan Dua, Director, Marketing Communications, OPPO India, said, “Brands are embracing creative storytelling as a powerful tool in today's dynamic marketing landscape. Movies excel in engaging storytelling, providing marketers with an opportunity to weave brand narratives inspired by compelling storytelling techniques. By weaving movie themes and cherished characters into our campaigns, brands tap into the power of relatability and go beyond mere advertising to foster deeper emotional connections with the audience. Our latest campaign, featuring Ranbir Kapoor revisiting his iconic role in 'Wake Up Sid', exemplifies this approach. It's not just about showcasing a product; it's about creating an unforgettable journey where technology and cinema converge. At OPPO India, we're dedicated to captivating hearts and minds of our audience by merging technology with innovative storytelling.”

