Case Study: How Savana's viral Re. 1 campaign pushed its app store rankings

Fashion platform Savana, with its latest initiative, the #SavanaLimitless campaign, combined retail and social responsibility. Aiming to support the education of under-resourced children in India, Savana introduced a strategy, offering its products for just Rs 1 for a brief 30-minute window each day. Partnering with Teach for India, this initiative redirected all proceeds towards educational programs.

Here's a case study on how it was done.

Category Introduction

The women's fashion industry in India is undergoing a dynamic transformation, with a market size estimated at $20-22 billion in 2024 (source: Technavio, Statista). This market is poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9-10% in the coming years (source: McKinsey & Company, IBEF), and by 2028, it is projected to reach around $30-35 billion, fueled by increasing consumer spending (source: Euromonitor International, Nielsen India).

The shift towards online shopping has gained significant momentum, particularly in the post-pandemic era, with about 35-40% of women's fashion sales now occurring online (source: Forrester Research, BCG, RedSeer Consulting). Millennials and Gen Z, aged between 18 and 35, are leading the charge, driving demand for fashionable and affordable apparel (source: KPMG India, Influencer.in).

Brand Introduction

Savana is a fashion platform headquartered in London. Savana leverages innovative design, responsible practices, and an understanding of contemporary fashion to meet the needs of a diverse and discerning audience.

Summary

In an initiative to give back to its community & support the education of under-resourced children, Savana launched a campaign that celebrated the spirit of giving back #SavanaLimitless. For 30 minutes every day, Savana's products were made available at just Rs 1, with all proceeds channelled directly towards educational programs in partnership with Teach for India. Each rupee spent had a significant impact, despite its monetary value, propelling their motto of #OneRupeeOneImpact.

Throughout the campaign, Savana engaged its audience through a series of social media posts, highlighting stories of children whose lives could be changed through education. The brand also collaborated with influential personalities like Uorfi Javed, Dharna Durga & Anushka Sen along with its community of creators to spread the message and encourage participation in this noble cause. The campaign spread through social media inviting organic reach & set a social media trend as well. Through this initiative, Savana not only offered value to its customers but also made a lasting impact on the future of countless children, demonstrating that even the smallest contribution can make a significant difference in someone's life.

Objective

The objective was to create brand awareness & high organic engagement via truly limitless campaign by giving back- to customers & the society as a whole. By turning everyday shopping into a force for social good, the campaign propelled Savana's motto of positively contributing towards society and sought to show how small, intentional contributions can create meaningful change and transform lives through education. Hence the campaign hashtag, #OneRupeeOneImpact.

Brief

The brief for the team was to create a truly limitless campaign that struck the cord with customers and amplified the brand's efforts towards making a positive difference towards the education of under-resourced children in India within 48 hours, with the support of their entire community of 1000+ creators by turning shopping into a powerful act of giving.

Creative Idea

In a world where a single rupee often seems insignificant, Savana saw an opportunity to transform its value into something profound. The Limitless campaign leveraged the idea that while Rs 1 may not buy much today, it can spark a significant impact. By pricing products at just Rs 1 for a limited time each day, Savana turned this small coin into a powerful symbol of change.

With the hashtag #OneRupeeOneImpact, the campaign invited customers to see their purchases in a new light. It wasn’t just about an unbeatable deal; it was about connecting each transaction to a greater purpose. The joy of shopping became intertwined with the satisfaction of knowing that every rupee spent was contributing to the education of underprivileged children. Savana aimed to give back to its customers & make each purchase a step towards creating lasting change.

Execution

The entire team at Savana executed this campaign within 48 hours with the help of its close-knit community of over 1000+ creators. A 30-minute daily window was implemented where all products were priced at just Rs. 1. This time-sensitive offer created excitement and drove high engagement during the promotional period.

To enhance the campaign’s reach and impact, Savana strategically collaborated with both micro and macro influencers with creators like Dharna Durga, Uorfi Javed & many others at the forefront.

The brand also tapped into its dynamic community of over 1,000+ influencers.



The campaign inspired a wave of organic content, with participants creating enthusiastic reels to showcase their excitement. Groups of people, with multiple phones in hand, came together to film and share their experiences, blending the brand seamlessly into their creative content. The immense enthusiasm starting at the grassroots level itself further amplified the campaign's reach and engagement.



On the second day, the unprecedented traffic caused the servers to crash. To ensure that everyone had a fair opportunity to participate, Savana extended the shopping window for 2 hours, allowing users to shop in intervals.

For maximizing access and onboarding new consumers, the campaign limited purchases to one product per user. This approach ensured that more people could take advantage of the offer and facilitated broader distribution.



Results

The campaign sparked nationwide excitement, with people waiting for the daily 30-minute window to buy products for just Rs. 1. This anticipation led to over 50 million views, 1.67 million Instagram likes, and more than 1 million app downloads, briefly crashing both the Savana app and the payment gateway. Within just three months of launching in India, the Savana app soared to the top spot on the App Store and seventh on the Play Store.

The success wasn’t solely due to strategic promotion; it was driven by a wave of organic reach. Thrilled participants flooded social media with stories and reels, sharing the adrenaline rush of snagging their favourite items. A viral trend emerged when one customer, after placing her order, called herself "God's Favorite," inspiring others to share their own experiences. Capitalizing on this trend, Savana has now introduced a "God's Favorite" t-shirt, further extending the campaign's impact.

This buzz not only engaged a wide audience but also led to INR 1 million being donated to Teach for India, showcasing the powerful impact of collective effort.



Rahul Dayama, Partner at Savana said, "What started as an effort to give back to our community- both the people who support us & those who need our support, became a widespread phenomenon on social media attracting incredible enthusiasm beyond our expectations. We were truly blown away by the response—so much so that those who managed to grab the deal started being called ‘God’s favourite.’ It was a wild ride for us, too, with traffic on our app soaring tenfold daily, even with all the preparations we made. We’re incredibly proud and grateful for the overwhelming support."