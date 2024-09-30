Case Study: When Swiggy Instamart delivered keys in Bengaluru to Godrej Properties' Greenverse

In a recent marketing initiative, Godrej Properties Limited partnered with Swiggy Instamart to launch the #HomesDelivered campaign, which aimed to bridge physical and digital marketing strategies. Developed by the GOZOOP Group, the campaign targeted grocery shoppers in Bengaluru by incorporating branded ‘house keys’ with their grocery orders. The campaign was designed to promote Godrej's Woodscapes project in Whitefield and involved hyperlocal targeting alongside social media amplification through influencers. This strategy, blending offline and online experiences, aimed to increase brand visibility and drive potential homebuyers to engage with the project.

Category Introduction

The market size of the real estate industry in India was valued at approximately $477 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $1 trillion by 2030 . The industry is set to experience exponential growth until 2047, driven by increasing urbanisation, government initiatives like RERA, and the rising demand for residential and commercial properties. This robust growth reflects India's expanding economy and infrastructural development, making it a significant contributor to the nation's GDP.

Overview

In an move to blend physical and digital marketing strategies, Godrej Properties Limited, partnered with the on-demand grocery brand Swiggy Instamart. The goal was to create an, attention-grabbing campaign that would resonate with both grocery buyers and potential homebuyers in Bengaluru. The result was the #HomesDelivered campaign, conceptualised and launched by GOZOOP Group. This campaign not only created a buzz in the market but also showcased a way of integrating real estate marketing with everyday consumer activities.

Objective

The primary objective of the #HomesDelivered campaign was to increase brand recall and excitement for Godrej Properties' latest offering, Woodscapes in Whitefield, Bengaluru. By tapping into the daily routine of grocery shopping, the campaign aimed to surprise and engage potential home buyers, driving site visits and boosting digital sales.

Strategy

The campaign was designed to be a phygital experience, combining physical elements with digital outreach. The strategy involved:

Key Partnership : Godrej Properties collaborated with Swiggy Instamart to deliver branded ‘House Keys’ to over 10,000 customers in select Bengaluru pin codes. These keys, termed the ‘Key to the greenverse,’ were included with customers' grocery orders, creating a moment of surprise and curiosity. The key card had a QR code that took the users to the microsite for Godrej Woodscape.

Hyperlocal Targeting : The campaign specifically targeted residents near Whitefield, ensuring that the message was highly relevant and impactful. Ads were tailored to the local audience, further enhancing the campaign's effectiveness.

Influencer Activation : Local influencers were engaged to amplify the campaign on social media. The involvement of popular comedian Kenny Sebastian added a viral element, making #HomesDelivered trend on X (formerly Twitter) even during a high-traffic event like a T20 World Cup match.

Phygital Experience: By blending physical delivery with digital engagement, the campaign created a seamless experience that bridged the gap between the online and offline worlds. This phygital approach was key to driving both intrigue and engagement.

Execution

The campaign unfolded in the following stages:

Key Delivery: The ‘Key to the Greenverse’ was delivered to Swiggy Instamart customers, and integrated into their regular grocery orders. This unexpected addition sparked curiosity and conversation among recipients.

Social Media Amplification: Influencers and customers shared their #HomesDelivered experiences online, driving organic discussions and engagement. The campaign's hashtag trended on X, reaching a wider audience beyond the initial hyperlocal focus.

Content Creation: A video highlighting the campaign's unique approach was shared on platforms like Instagram, further boosting visibility and engagement.

Results

High Engagement: The campaign garnered 19 million impressions across digital platforms, with #HomesDelivered trending on X for several hours, even during a T20 World Cup match.

Increased Site Visits: The campaign led to a substantial rise in site visits to Godrej Woodscapes, with many visitors mentioning the campaign as their reason for visiting.

Digital Sales Boost: Digital channels contributed 50% of the total sales, a direct result of the campaign's targeted digital strategy.

Local Impact: The hyperlocal targeting ensured that the campaign resonated with the intended audience, leading to heightened interest and engagement in the Whitefield area.

Kaushal Mahadevia, Group Director - Brand Communications, GOZOOP Group said, “With the #HomesDelivered campaign, our vision was to #BreakTheBox while leveraging the term ‘phygital’ and offer a unique customer experience, a combination of smart integration and high-intent discovery, making an innovation in the real estate sector. Introducing an element of surprise to a routine grocery order, the objective was to create intrigue for the campaign, maximissociale brand recall, and build excitement for Godrej Woodscapes.”

Prerna Katejra, Head – Digital Marketing, Godrej Properties said, “At Godrej Properties, we always look for contextual & creative ways to connect with audiences. The #HomesDelivered campaign is a perfect example of Godrej Properties spirit for innovation. By including 'Key to the greenverse' with grocery deliveries, we created a cognitive dissonance in the recipients’ minds, thereby gaining their attention! We are excited about the success of this campaign and look forward to scaling #HomesDelivered really soon.”