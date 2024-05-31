Case Study: How Tic Tac leveraged a catchy jingle and influencers to connect with Gen Z, garnering 620Mn impressions

In an effort to amplify its brand appeal among India's youth, Tic Tac launched the #VibeHai campaign, blending star power with catchy music. Through adept use of digital platforms, influencer collaborations, and a strategic radio partnership with Radio Mirchi, Tic Tac achieved 20 million views during this campaign.

Here's a case study on how they did it.

Category Introduction

According to the report by IMARC Group (Market research company), titled “India Confectionery Market, The India confectionery market size reached INR 338.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 485.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during 2023-2028.

The key categories in the Indian confectionery market are chocolate, sugar confectionery, and gum. Chocolate was the largest category in 2021. The rise of e-commerce platforms across the country, the easy access to a wide range of domestic and international confectionery products, and the introduction of new flavours and packaging formats are poised to drive the market growth.

Brand Introduction

Launched in India in 2007, Tic Tac is available in multi-packs and in different flavours. Through its Vibe Hai campaign on social media, the brand attempted to keep the excitement alive about its new offerings and flavours that excite Indian consumers.

Summary

Tic Tac, the confectionery brand of Ferrero India, recently launched its latest digital Influencer campaign #TicTacLife in a musical collaboration with Yashraj Mukhate. The campaign aimed to portray Tic Tac as an inspiration for a refreshing transformation that brings alive the precious moments of fun and good vibes, to further establish Tic Tac as the preferred choice of refreshment amongst the youth of India. As part of the digital campaign, Yashraj Mukhate showcases how Tic Tac breaks the silence of boredom through the iconic rattle sound of the Tic Tac Box, thereby creating a refreshing symphony.

Objective

The Tic Tac #VibeHai campaign aimed to connect with the youth of India and enhance the youthfulness and vibrancy of the product.

Tic Tac #VibeHai campaign aimed to amplify the youthfulness and create an excitement among its young audience by featuring the energetic and vibrant actor Ranveer Singh collaborating to the catchy beats of Yashraj Mukhate's musical composition.

Brief

Create a youth-centric campaign that resonates with urban and rural markets. Inspirational, fun, energetic, catchy tune and a sprinkle of star power. The campaign will be a digital-led activation across India. The music composition (jingle) is to be made funky, peppy that is hummable and memorable. Recorded in 30-second and 20-second formats for audio and video platforms. Brand Jingle to be adapted across regional languages like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Strengthen brand love for Tic Tac among the GenZ audience

Execution

To maximise the reach and build awareness about this campaign, the brand associated with celebrated Bollywood star Ranveer Singh as the brand endorser and content creator Yashraj Mukhate to produce a digital film.

Leveraging various communication mediums, the team used social media to increase visibility for this campaign. The team associated with 20 GenZ content creators for this campaign, wherein each influencer shared 30-40-second reels on Instagram dancing on the ‘hook step’ of #VibeHai track. Adding an extra bit of excitement, the influencers dressed in the Tic Tac colours, showcasing their favourite flavours. Ending the reel, the influencers encouraged their followers to join in by grooving to the upbeat tunes, making it viral on social media.

Radio Mirchi - To further amplify the reach of the campaign, the brand engaged in editorial collaboration with ‘Radio Mirchi’ – Mumbai to run a fun and engaging 10-day contest based on Bollywood. The #Vibehai jingle was played as part of the contest, thus expanding the reach to new customers and recall among the audience. The winners were gratified with specially curated Tic Tac gift hampers.

Results

Radio Partnership:

Listeners: 14,98,300

Engagement: 11.132%

Participants: 36, winners 20

Social media

The campaign generated a total viewership of 20 Mn.

Total Impressions: 620 Mn

OLV (Youtube): 330 Mn

OTT (Zee5, Jio): 110 Mn

Spotify: 30 Mn

Social: 130 Mn

Influencers: 20 Mn

KPI (View Through Rate/VTR for Youtube/Social/OTT; CTR for Spotify)

Youtube Skippable: 40% VTR (1.3x times industry benchmark). Select Regional VTR has gone upto 50%.

OTT: 90% VTR (1.2x times industry benchmark).

Social: 28% VTR (1.1x times industry benchmark). Select Regional VTR has gone upto 39%

Spotify: 1.33% CTR (1.3x times industry standard). Select Regional VTR has gone upto 1.63%

Influencer Campaign (22 influencers): 20 Mn Views (1.2x times the Plan)

Social Listening: Talkwalker

Sentiments: 81.1% Positive. 18.5% Neutral

Audience: 90% within TG

Zoher Kapuswala, Marketing Head (Pills & Gums) at Ferrero India said, "Being a Youth-oriented Brand, Tic Tac touches the passion points of the vibrant youth of India. It invites the Youth to spread the Cheer, & to playfully express themselves, without holding back. Ranveer's infectious energy and Yashraj's refreshing composition make for a fun cocktail designed to ignite a supernova of good vibes."