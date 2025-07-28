Case Study: How Fortune used MR and VR to turn bhog-making into a multi-sensory devotional experience

Fortune, the flagship brand of AWL Agri Business Ltd., launched an immersive on-ground campaign during Rath Yatra 2025 in Puri, blending spirituality with innovation. Anchored around a 40-foot Fortune Zone on Grand Road, the campaign offered devotees an experience which included mixed reality, virtual reality, and more. The campaign aimed to strengthen the brand’s emotional connect with consumers while reinforcing its role in traditional Indian cooking. Here's a case study on how the brand did it.

Category introduction

India’s edible oil and branded packaged staples market remains central to household consumption, shaped by rising incomes, urban lifestyles, and evolving food habits. The edible oil segment alone reached 25 million tons in 2024 and is projected to grow to 28.2 million tons by 2033, with over 60% of demand still met through imports. The branded staples market, including rice, atta, pulses, and sugar, is expected to touch ₹1.05 lakh crore by 2031, growing at a robust 10.1% CAGR. As consumers increasingly seek quality, safety, and health-focused options, festivals like Rath Yatra offer brands a platform to blend tradition with innovation and connect meaningfully with millions of devotees.

Brand introduction

AWL Agri Business Ltd. (formerly Adani Wilmar Ltd.) is an Indian Food FMCG company, known for its flagship brand Fortune, which offers a wide range of kitchen staples, including edible oils, rice, atta, and pulses. With a strong focus on regional relevance, AWL’s marketing strategy is rooted in cultural insight and consumer-first storytelling.

Summary

The brand set up a 40-foot Fortune Zone on Grand Road in Puri, where devotees could cook traditional bhog in Mixed Reality (MR), offer it in Virtual Reality (VR), and then taste it in real life. The campaign also included a live kitchen competition, product sampling, utility-driven services like changing stations, and high-impact outdoor branding on the beach.

Objective

AWL wanted to go beyond traditional branding and create a deeply immersive experience that:

Connected emotionally with devotees

Reinforced Fortune’s role in traditional cooking

Boosted product visibility and sales during the festival

Delivered comfort and convenience to pilgrims

Creative Idea

The idea was simple: “From Prayer to Prasad.”

Devotees would prepare bhog using Fortune products in a Mixed Reality setup, then transition into a Virtual Reality temple to offer it to the deity. The experience ended with them receiving a real sample of the same prasad, cooked live at the Fortune Zone. The campaign also celebrated the joy of home cooking through a jalebi-making competition using Sunlite Sunflower Oil.

Execution

The campaign was brought to life through seven integrated elements:

Fortune Zone on Grand Road

This was a 40ft x 10ft installation divided into three distinct compartments. The setup featured a Mixed Reality/Virtual Reality cooking zone, a live kitchen with a sampling counter to engage passersby, and a dedicated area housing an LED screen and storage space, all designed to deliver an immersive brand experience.



MR-VR Experience

Step 1: Devotees poured ingredients into earthen pots using Fortune packs

Step 2: Wore Oculus headsets

Step 3: Cooked khichdi or khaja in MR

Step 4: Entered a virtual Jagannath Mandir

Step 5: Offered the prasad in VR and received a real sample

Live Kitchen Competition

As part of the activation, a Live Kitchen Competition was held, where women participated in a challenge to make Odia jalebis within 30 seconds. Winners of the competition received Fortune-branded goodies, while all visitors had the opportunity to enjoy jalebi samples, adding a festive and interactive touch to the overall experience.



Sales Activation

The sales activation element featured a spin-the-wheel activity that offered bundled home utility items such as tiffin boxes and buckets as rewards. This was strategically designed to attract and engage bulk buyers during the festive period, driving both excitement and sales at the point of purchase.

Anamorphic LED Branding

As part of the branding efforts, an anamorphic LED display was set up on the beachfront, showcasing Fortune products. The dynamic visuals captured the attention of festival-goers and drew over one lakh eyeballs in a single day.

Alife Changing Station

It offered clean, branded spaces for devotees to shower or change after taking a dip in the sea.

Transit Branding

Transit branding played a role in the campaign, with 60 branded e-rickshaws ferrying visitors across Puri. This presence ensured high visibility for the brand throughout the town, effectively reaching a wide and diverse audience during the bustling festival period.

Results

The Rath Yatra 2025 campaign delivered results across all touchpoints.

The Fortune Zone on Grand Road saw a daily footfall of over 10,000 visitors, with thousands of devotees actively participating in the MR/VR prasad-making experience.

The live kitchen engagement drew over thousands of participants, where samples of traditional bhog were distributed, and allowed consumers to taste Fortune’s products firsthand.

The campaign also translated into commercial impact, with Fortune product sales witnessing an uplift during the festival period.

The overall performance of the campaign on the digital platform saw Reach to 1.5 million+ users, gaining 3 million+ impressions, 2731 entries with 1605 as unique entries and IG Profile visits of 30.1K+ users.

On the branding front, the anamorphic LED installation on Puri beach attracted over 1 lakh eyeballs in a single day, reinforcing high visibility in a crowded festive environment.

Additionally, 60 branded e-rickshaws were plying daily across Puri, ensuring consistent brand presence throughout the city.

Mukesh Mishra, Joint President, Sales and Marketing, AWL Agri Business Ltd, stated, “At AWL, we value the local nuances which help us connect with our audience better. Our hyper-local approach is based on a deep understanding of regional cultural and culinary preferences, enabling us to engage with consumers in more authentic and meaningful ways through brands. This philosophy also guides our presence at spiritually significant events like the Jagannath Rath Yatra. Our goal at Rath Yatra 2025 is to honour this incredible cultural event by blending tradition with innovation. That’s why we’ve expanded from a single VR experience to a complete multi-sensory journey for devotees, along with other immersive experiences such as virtual bhog cooking sessions, temple-inspired recipe zones, and live kitchens, we offer devotees a chance to interact with our brands like Fortune and Alife, celebrating their faith in a personal, traditional, and heartfelt way.”





