Case Study: How Aisle used meme marketing to reinvent old-school romance for Gen Z

Aisle’s #FindAnkit campaign, sparked by a playful tweet and amplified by on-ground activations and influencer engagement, turned an accidental profile skip into a viral, city-wide hunt, blending humour and nostalgia to reinforce the brand’s message of old-school romance and effort in modern matchmaking.

Here is a case study on it.

Category Introduction

The online dating industry in India has witnessed significant growth, driven by increased internet penetration, smartphone usage and evolving societal norms. As of 2023, the market was valued at approximately USD 547.9 million and is projected to reach USD 1,015.4 million by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% from 2024 to 2030. User engagement is also on the rise, with the number of online dating users expected to reach 28.8 million by 2028. Key growth drivers include the proliferation of affordable smartphones and data plans, leading to greater accessibility even in smaller towns. Changing cultural attitudes, especially among the younger population, have reduced the stigma associated with online dating, further fuelling market expansion. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital platforms for social interactions, providing a significant boost to online dating services. Also, with ongoing technological innovations and increasing acceptance, the Indian online dating market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years.

Brand Introduction

Backed by the Info Edge Group of Companies, Aisle is a dating app catering to singles in India and Indians living abroad. Started in 2014, Aisle has always led with the mission of digitising romance and helping Indian singles find meaningful connections across the world. Hence its USPs focus on the nuances of how Indians approach love, to create a trustworthy community of Indian singles who are looking to find meaningful long-term relationships. In its pursuit, the app emphasises that old school romance is eternal, a belief strongly rooted in Indians.

Summary

It all started with an insight into how users tend to mindlessly skip profile suggestions when they are on an app. The campaign’s backstory starts with a girl named Veronica, who, while on Aisle, unknowingly skipped a profile that she believed was the perfect match.

The actual campaign kicked off offline, with a fun and playful scene on Bengaluru's iconic Church Street, where a group of friends held witty placards with a lighthearted message, “a plea to find Ankit, a 5'11" techie from Bengaluru who loves chai, accidentally skipped on the Aisle app”.

Two influencers posted on Twitter using the hashtag #FindAnkit, which quickly became a viral sensation. It sparked curiosity and amusement among users and meme enthusiasts alike, and it was followed up by engagements from many meme pages, PR agencies, and regular users.

Objective



In a digital landscape where dating apps often focus on algorithms and profile swipes, the app sought to differentiate itself by bringing back the charm of old-school romance. The goal was to craft a campaign that not only engaged audiences but also resonated with the fundamental idea that meaningful connections often come from unexpected moments. Through the #FindAnkit campaign, the brand aimed to spark social engagement while reinforcing its core message: effort matters in love.

Beyond just a marketing gimmick, the campaign sought to highlight how even accidental skips could turn into serendipitous love stories, making the app's matchmaking approach stand out from the rest. The campaign successfully generated intrigue, excitement, and active participation among social media users, proving that dating, when blended with humour and nostalgia, can create an impactful and relatable experience.

Brief

Right from the start it was clear that the app had to do something different, fresh, but relatable. It was therefore imperative for the agency to create a clutter-breaking idea. The mandate was also to stay from creating films or using a regular influencer campaign which is the lowest-hanging fruit for any brand in the category.

The brand set out to create a unique campaign that blended virality with relatability. It understood that its audience, primarily young professionals looking for meaningful connections, was highly active on social media and engaged with meme culture. The challenge was to break through the noise of traditional dating app promotions and create a campaign that was participatory, fun, and emotionally resonant.

The approach was simple yet effective: use a missed connection story as a catalyst to ignite a digital and on-ground movement. By weaving humour, social collaboration, and nostalgia into the campaign, Aisle turned a seemingly ordinary incident into a city-wide hunt for 'Ankit.' This campaign was designed to reinforce the idea that love often involves effort, and in today’s fast-paced digital world, a little persistence can go a long way.

Creative Idea & Challenges

No Precedent: With no historical data or reference points, Aisle had to plan and execute the campaign without any predictive insights.

Authenticity Balance: The campaign needed to feel organic, requiring careful selection of avenues to spread the word

Relatable Concept: Inspired by a common dating app regret, accidentally skipping a profile, the app turned this fleeting moment into an interactive love quest.

#FindAnkit became more than a campaign, it was a social adventure, merging digital and real-world experiences. Drawing from classic love stories and Bollywood-style romance, it humorously reimagined old-school gestures in a modern context. By making the search for one person a collective mission, Aisle ensured audiences weren’t just spectators but active participants, driving organic engagement.

Execution

The #FindAnkit campaign unfolded in multiple phases, strategically designed to maximise engagement and virality.

The Seed story

A tweet served as the campaign’s initial spark, a playful post detailing how someone had accidentally skipped over Ankit, a 5’11” techie from Bengaluru who loved chai. Accompanied by a heartfelt plea to help reconnect, the post encouraged users to tag any Ankit they knew, setting the stage for social media buzz.

On-ground activation

A group of friends took to Bengaluru’s vibrant Church Street, carrying witty placards with messages urging people to help locate Ankit. The real-world activation added authenticity, grabbing the attention of passersby and encouraging them to share the moment online. The campaign blurred the lines between digital storytelling and offline engagement, reinforcing the old-school charm of putting effort into love.

Influencer amplification

A popular Twitter (now X) influencer spotted the street activation and shared an image of the group, amplifying the campaign’s reach. The post went viral, with users tagging every Ankit they could find, transforming the campaign into an interactive meme-worthy moment.

Brand engagement & community participation

The app actively joined the conversation, responding with witty comments and engaging users who contributed to the search. The hashtag #FindAnkit gained momentum as thousands participated in the collective mission, turning what started as a simple tweet into a full-fledged online movement.

Widespread social media buzz

Memes, banter, and speculation flooded social media platforms. The campaign saw an overwhelming response, with netizens not just participating but also creating their own spin on the story, further fueling engagement.

Results

While the campaign had a phenomenal impact on the brand metrics of Aisle, it garnered a reach of over 8.8M and 9.8M views, overachieving targets by ~50%.

Chandni Gaglani, Head of Aisle Network, shared her thoughts on the campaign: “At Aisle, we recognise that love isn’t just about matching profiles; it’s about creating moments that matter. We believe that old-school romance is all about putting in the effort at every stage of your love story, and hence #FindAnkit is a light-hearted take on someone putting in the effort of finding that special someone, in the OG old-school style… a little Bollywood even :). Through this fun and quirky campaign, we’ve turned an accidental skip into a collective mission to #FindAnkit. It’s not just about driving engagement—it’s about showing that effort matters when it comes to love. With a touch of humour and nostalgia, we’re bringing back the charm of old-school romance, reminding everyone how meaningful connections were once built through persistence and genuine effort. Aisle is here to make modern matchmaking just as special.”