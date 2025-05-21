Case Study: How Myntra's campaign focused on simplifying festive attire choices for wedding guests

Myntra’s 'Ek Aur Shaadi' campaign, launched during the peak of India’s wedding season, tapped into the frenzied, familiar chaos of multi-event family weddings with a humorous brand film starring a face from the big fat Bollywood weddings, actress Renuka Shahane. Conceptualised and produced by Only Much Louder (OML), the campaign transforms the stress of outfit planning across endless functions into a relatable fashion-forward narrative, placing Myntra as the go-to destination for wedding wear.

Category introduction

India’s ethnic and occasion wear market continues to expand rapidly, driven by the growing aspirational middle class, festive spending, and the cultural significance of weddings. With millions of weddings taking place annually, the wedding economy is a booming industry, where fashion and beauty command a significant share. For brands, the wedding season is more than a cultural moment, it’s a commercial opportunity layered with emotion, tradition, and social expectations.

Myntra, through consumer research and internal data, identified that the April to June window is especially active for weddings. These months see a surge in searches for ethnic wear, accessories, and beauty essentials, especially from wedding guests who must navigate not just one, but multiple events across days.

In Indian joint families, where guest lists and functions expand exponentially, attending weddings is a logistical feat packed with Haldis, Mehendis, Sangeets, and Receptions. For guests, the wardrobe demand is immense, with pressure to look distinct yet appropriate at every function. That’s the exact insight Myntra tapped into: the overlooked, underrepresented chaos of the guest experience in Indian weddings.

Brand introduction

Myntra known for curating high-fashion looks, beauty products, and lifestyle essentials. With a strong social-first approach, the brand often leverages pop culture and relatable scenarios to stay connected with its digitally savvy audience. For the wedding season, the brand aimed to reinforce its position as a one-stop shop for wedding fashion, offering convenience, variety, and inspiration for every wedding look.

Summary

The 'Ek Aur Shaadi' campaign brings to life the chaos of a typical Indian wedding household where the functions are endless and the wardrobe crises even more frequent. Featuring Renuka Shahane in a central, comedic role, the campaign film portrays the fashion stress of dressing for multiple events, themes, and expectations with wit and warmth. The campaign positions Myntra as the ultimate wedding wardrobe partner, easing fashion fatigue during peak season.

Watch the Film

Ek aur shaadi in the biggg joint family? @renukash is all set!



With Myntra’s 1 lakh+ wedding styles and 2-day delivery*, make every shaadi function your runway. ✨ pic.twitter.com/lMsBVFoAJU — Myntra (@myntra) April 24, 2025







Problem statement / objective

With weddings getting bigger, longer, and more content-driven, fashion planning has become a key stress point for families, especially guests juggling multiple wardrobe changes across a packed wedding itinerary and now we have wedding themes that come with a wardrobe planner.

The brand's research revealed that while brides and grooms enjoy significant attention, guests are often left scrambling for stylish, functional looks for Haldi brunches, cocktail nights, and traditional ceremonies, all while navigating clashing dress codes and generational expectations in joint families.

The brand aimed to:

Capture the everyday tension and excitement of dressing for multiple wedding functions.





Highlight the need for diverse fashion choices under one roof.





Position itself as the effortless solution for wedding wardrobes from Roka to Reception.





Drive engagement through a campaign that felt real, funny, and deeply rooted in Indian culture.





Brief

The creative brief shared with OML asked for a campaign that cut through the clutter of aspirational wedding content and focused instead on grounded, humorous storytelling. The idea was to move beyond clichéd glam montages and instead showcase a world that viewers could laugh with, relate to, and share. The brand wanted a character-led narrative that could anchor the entire wedding season’s fashion conversation.

Creative idea

'Ek Aur Shaadi' centers on the chaos of the Indian wedding calendar from overlapping functions to outfit expectations and clashing styles. Actress Renuka Shahane plays the family anchor, constantly navigating changing themes, Sangeet rehearsals, last-minute outfit fixes, and an ever-growing list of weddings.

Directly engaging viewers, the campaign cleverly fuses humor with high fashion transforming wardrobe drama into wedding-ready solutions. It’s not just another wedding film, it’s a fashion crisis comedy that showcases the brand as the reliable hero amid the madness.

Challenges

Creating a fresh wedding campaign in an oversaturated festive marketing landscape.





Striking a balance between relatability and aspirational fashion appeal.





Integrating the wide assortment of products without turning the film into a catalogue.





Building a character and story that audiences could emotionally invest in, even in a short format.





Execution

Social Media

The campaign launched with a hero film across Instagram, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter), driving immediate visibility. Shorter cuts were used as snackable content to widen reach and retention.

Digital Strategy

Owned Channels: The film was released across Myntra’s social media pages to ensure visibility across its shopper base.





Content Sequencing: A series of edits (main film, 30-second cuts, scene snippets) created a multi-format content stack that increased repeat engagement.





Production

Led entirely by Only Much Louder (OML), the campaign was developed end-to-end—from scripting and direction to casting and production. With meticulous attention to family dynamics and wedding details, the campaign delivered both entertainment and brand messaging in a seamless narrative.

Results

Quantitative Results

16.7 million+ total views.





14.4 million+ total reach across Instagram through influencer content, reposts, and organic UGC.





300K+ total engagements across social media driven by relatability & nostalgic reshares.

Qualitative Impact

Strong cultural relevance during the peak wedding season.





High relatability due to the grounded tone and familiar wedding stress.





Positive reception for Renuka Shahane’s casting and the fresh narrative approach.





Reinforced Myntra’s role as a fashion partner for real-life, real-chaos wedding prep.



Monalisa Panda (Associate Director, Social Media Marketing and Creator Ecosystem) said, “This campaign strengthens Myntra’s position as the go-to fashion destination for every celebration, especially in the culturally rich and vibrant Indian wedding season. With a humorous yet relatable take on the multi-event wedding chaos, we highlight how Myntra’s wide selection and swift delivery empower shoppers to stay effortlessly stylish through every function. Whether it's stunning looks for Haldi, Mehendi, or Sangeet or last-minute outfit needs, Myntra is at the heart of it all, enabling a seamless fashion experience for today’s dynamic, multi-generational families. Through compelling, character-driven storytelling, we aim to reflect how modern India celebrates tradition, with a touch of flair and functionality.”



