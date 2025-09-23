Demon Slayer Infinity Castle rides on the power of fandom as its marketing engine

In the hours before dawn on September 12, 2025, thousands of fans queued outside theatres across India for a 5 AM screening of ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle.’

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, a Japanese anime television series produced by Ufotable, is based on the manga series of the same name by Koyoharu Gotouge. Set in the 1900s, the story follows teenager Tanjiro Kamado, who aims to become a Demon Slayer after his family was slaughtered by a demon and his younger sister, Nezuko, was turned into one. First released in 2019, the anime has four seasons and a movie, titled “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train.”

Like Tanjiro's unwavering determination to save his sister, these devoted followers had already shown their commitment as the film had broken ₹15 crore in pre-sales alone.

The Infinity Castle Arc is meant to be a trilogy and set to conclude Tanjiro’s story as he and his friends battle their nemesis, Muzan Kibutsuji. The first of the movies was released on September 12, 2025, worldwide on a budget of $20 million.

Within just ten days of its global release, ‘Infinity Castle’ has already surpassed its predecessor ‘Mugen Train’ to become the highest-grossing anime film of all time, earning over $555 million worldwide. The film has shattered records with the force of a Hashira's blade, establishing new benchmarks for anime's global reach.

But this success story isn't just about stunning animation or compelling characters; it's about a marketing phenomenon that has redefined how anime reaches and resonates with global audiences. It is a collective effort by a passionate fanbase, strategic regional marketing, and the universal appeal of stories that speak to the human condition.

When fans become the marketing machine

One could say that the most powerful force behind Demon Slayer's marketing success hasn't been traditional advertising; it's been the fans themselves. The franchise's global fanbase has created an organic marketing network that no studio budget could replicate.

On Instagram alone, the Demon Slayer hashtag has accumulated 11.8 million posts, with Infinity Castle-specific tags generating 49,700 and 91,500 posts, respectively. They go beyond passive metrics and represent active storytelling.

Fans actively share character analyses dissecting the strengths and motivations of beloved slayers, create fan art that rivals professional illustrations, and engage in detailed discussions about voice actors who have brought other anime characters to life.

The community's depth of engagement extends far beyond casual appreciation. Fans have arrived at theatres in elaborate cosplay.

They have been analysing character design evolution, debating fighting techniques, and sharing spoiler-free (occasionally not) reactions that build anticipation among newcomers.

This organic content creation has generated free PR that carries more weight than traditional marketing because it comes from genuine passion.

This fan-driven approach reflects something deeper about the anime’s appeal. It centres on characters who, despite their athletic abilities, remain fundamentally human in their struggles and motivations.

Tanjiro's empathy for his enemies, his determination to save rather than simply destroy, resonates with audiences who see authentic emotional stakes rather than empty spectacle. This emotional connection transforms casual viewers into passionate advocates who naturally want to share their experience with others.

The art of global marketing with local soul

While fan enthusiasm provided the foundation, Sony Pictures' strategic marketing campaign amplified that energy across diverse global markets. The approach demonstrated understanding of how anime culture translates across different regions while maintaining its essential character.

In Japan, the marketing campaign created immersive experiences that blurred the line between fiction and reality. Theatre seats feature character designs, public transportation systems displayed promotional materials, and perhaps most memorably, a 28,000-square-meter rice field in Gyoda city was shaped to resemble Tanjiro's iconic form, potentially setting a Guinness World Record in the process.

These installations feel like a cultural event that celebrates the franchise's integration into Japanese society. In fact, many fans, globally, have expressed their wish to visit Japan purely to experience the movie with all its fanfare.

This shows that movie marketing at a large scale can resonate with audiences if they are made a part of the story. Japan even launched a popcorn bucket that looks like an oversized film reel, with each section consisting of a different piece of artwork. The popcorn bucket is available in Japan only.

Probably the best of the Demon Slayer popcorn buckets, with this awesome rotating film reel edition! You’ll find this at T-Joy cinemas, hopefully someone brings it to the USA! #DemonSlayerInfinityCastle#FPN#FunkoPOPNewspic.twitter.com/FZa1YEzX2T — Funko POP News ! (@FunkoPOPsNews) August 26, 2025

The United States saw a different but equally thoughtful approach. Many appeared at the premiere in character-themed outfits—one notably wore a white and yellow suit evoking Kyōjurō Rengoku's flame-inspired appearance, while another wore a Giyu Tamioka-inspired outfit.

At Anime Expo 2025, Aniplex USA released commemorative videos marking the anime's sixth anniversary, while targeted trailers highlighted specific fight sequences that would appear in the film.

The marketing team understood that Demon Slayer's appeal extends beyond action sequences to emotional storytelling. Character posters became viral sensations, particularly an image of the villain Akaza with Tanjiro's angry reflection in his eye, a visual metaphor for their unresolved conflict that sent fans into analysis overdrive.

These materials advanced the narrative and deepened character relationships. The campaign's scale reflected that anime had transcended niche appeal. The film received rare IMAX treatment and premium collectible merchandise. Even the LA Dodgers hosted a ‘Demon Slayer Night’ complete with exclusive merchandise and drone shows, demonstrating how thoroughly the franchise had penetrated mainstream American culture.

India's embrace: When Bollywood meets Anime

Perhaps nowhere was Infinity Castle's marketing success more surprising than in India, where the film outperformed major Bollywood releases, earning ₹40 crore in its opening weekend compared to Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4, which managed ₹31 crore. As of September 22, the movie had grossed 63.30 crore, beating many of the Indian movie releases of the month.

The Indian marketing strategy recognised that the country's young audiences were hungry for different kinds of heroes. Tanjiro's character, kind, empathetic, and driven by love rather than vengeance, offered an alternative to the many hyper-masculine main leads featured in recent local movies. This drove strategic partnerships and activations across major Indian cities.

Crunchyroll installed massive Tanjiro pop-ups at premium malls in Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. These weren't simple promotional displays but photo-worthy installations that encouraged social sharing.

Celebrity appearances by Rashmika Mandanna and Tiger Shroff at screenings generated mainstream media coverage, while community events with brands like iQOO created viewing experiences for dedicated fans.

The strategy extended to emotional storytelling. Crunchyroll recorded Indian fan reactions to key movie moments, sharing authentic responses. They brought Japanese voice actor Natsuki Hanae to record personalised messages for Indian audiences, acknowledging the global nature of the franchise while maintaining its Japanese roots.

Even Sony Music India promoted the film's intense background score, given how crucial audio elements are to the experience. These partnerships created multiple touchpoints for discovery while reinforcing the film's premium positioning in the Indian market.

Indian fans have been cosplaying, reaching the theatres in character-inspired outfits. One of the fan reels featured them cosplaying as Mitsuri Kanroji and Obanai Iguro.

The series' themes, including family devotion, personal growth through adversity, and finding strength in vulnerability, resonate across cultural boundaries. Tanjiro's journey from a charcoal seller to a demon slayer mirrors universal stories of transformation and purpose that speak to audiences regardless of their familiarity with anime conventions.

The infinite potential of character-driven marketing

Authentic storytelling creates sustainable commercial success. Unlike franchise films that rely primarily on spectacle or nostalgia, Demon Slayer's approach centres on character development and emotional stakes that generate genuine investment from audiences.

This character-focused strategy has proven resilient across different markets and demographics. The series's visual beauty attracts art enthusiasts, its action sequences appeal to adventure seekers, and its emotional depth satisfies viewers looking for meaningful narratives. Marketing campaigns could highlight different elements for different audiences while maintaining narrative coherence.

The film's success also reflects anime's evolution from niche subculture to mainstream entertainment. Netflix reports that over half of its global subscribers watched anime content in 2021, while demand for anime grew 118% during the pandemic years. Infinity Castle's box office performance, already crossing the $555 million mark, suggests this trend is accelerating.

For Sony Pictures, the franchise represents more than a successful film; it is aimed at exceeding Disney’s potential. The film's marketing didn't apologise for its anime origins or attempt to sanitise its Japanese elements; instead, it celebrated them as strengths.

Looking ahead, Infinity Castle is the first instalment in a planned trilogy that will conclude Tanjiro's story. Early projections suggest the complete series could earn over $800 million globally. Crunchyroll will be releasing the movie on its streaming platform in 2026, keeping fans hooked as they wait for the second part, set to release in 2027.