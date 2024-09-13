Emily in Paris Season 4’s marketing features fashion, partnerships, and Roman holiday

Part 2 of Season 4 of Emily in Paris released on September 12, following the release of part 1 on August 15, 2024. The marketing campaign for this season has been a measured affair with timely release of assets and promotional material.

Lily Collins shared a video on June 18, 2023 to officially announce season 4 and reveal that it would feature the cast on a Roman holiday.

When the production for season 4 began in January 2024, the official account of Emily in Paris on Instagram released images of Lily Collins showcasing the script for the first episode of the season.

In the subsequent months, promotional material was released, including BTS images and videos, video interviews of the cast, cast reveals, and announcements about the upcoming season.

The official channel of the series also started a series of posts featuring recaps and reminders about the characters and their story arcs.

Emily in Paris had its premiere in Los Angeles which was attended by all the cast members. Videos and pictures from the premiere gained a lot of traction on the internet.

Lily Collins, along with Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie, arrived in Rome, Italy.

The cast gathered in front of the Colosseum to celebrate the launch of Emily in Paris Season 4, Part 2, where fans would see Emily's journey extend from Paris to Rome. This event led up to the global premiere of Part 2, which took place at The Space Cinema Moderno in Piazza della Repubblica.

Rome was the next stop on the Emily in Paris global tour, following the cast's trip to Los Angeles. Lily Collins also attended an exclusive Netflix Nordics x Vogue Scandinavia dinner in Copenhagen during Copenhagen Fashion Week. Meanwhile, Samuel Arnold and Bruno Gouery participated in a Q&A event in Montreal, and Lucas Bravo attended a special screening and Q&A in the iconic Park Zuid building in Vondelpark, Amsterdam.

The Rome premiere also included a grand event that featured influencers from across the globe.

Lily Collins appeared on the covers of multiple magazines across the globe to promote the series.

Netflix partnered with Google to promote the fourth season of its romantic comedy-drama Emily in Paris, which premiered on August 15. This campaign, featuring integrated ads and title sponsorships, aimed to help Netflix attract and retain viewers amidst increasing competition in the streaming market and media buying space.

As part of the collaboration, viewers across all Netflix plans were able to use Google’s Lens technology to scan outfits worn by Emily, played by Lily Collins, and be directed to similar items on their devices. To promote this feature, 15-second ads, available to those on Netflix’s ad-supported plan, showed Collins in character using Google Lens to discover new fashion.

The initiative also included shoppable pause ads, allowing viewers to scan the screen with Google Lens and be directed to a shopping page. This marked Netflix’s first co-branded pause ad campaign. Additionally, Google served as a title sponsor for season four of Emily in Paris, as it did for the previous three seasons, making it the first time Netflix had secured title sponsorships for existing content in its library.

Häagen-Dazs launched a limited-edition 'Emily in Paris' ice cream collection and on-pack promotion to celebrate the show's fourth season.

The collaboration featured Häagen-Dazs Salted Caramel with an Emily in Paris-inspired packaging redesign across its Pints and Stick Bars. It also included an on-pack competition that allowed consumers to enter by scanning a QR code. Prizes included up to £1,000 worth of clothes and accessories from Harvey Nichols, a Harrods Pamper Hamper, and a year's supply of Häagen-Dazs ice cream.

The exclusive Salted Caramel Pints and Stick Bars were made available in major grocery stores such as Sainsbury's, Tesco, and Asda. The campaign was further supported by social media activity.

VAHDAM INDIA collaborated with Paramount to release the VAHDAM INDIA X Emily in Paris Limited-Edition collection of wellness teas, coinciding with Season 4 of the show on Netflix.

This marked their second partnership with Paramount, bringing Parisian charm to tea lovers across the US.

The collaboration featured a chic Emily in Paris Limited Edition Gift Set, inspired by Emily Cooper, including nine single-serve teas and four premium blends in stylish tin caddies.

Exclusive blends included: La Vie En Rose Herbal Tea, Le French Earl Grey Tea, Voila! Vanilla Tea, and Ingenue Violet Tea. VAHDAM INDIA also launched its wellness teas at Walmart nationwide.