Inside the marketing of Mufasa: The Lion King

Disney is once again inviting audiences to journey to the breathtaking African savanna with Mufasa: The Lion King, the anticipated prequel that delves into the untold story of one of the franchise’s most beloved characters. Released in theatres today, the film sets out to explore the origins of Mufasa, a lion who rose from humble beginnings to become the legendary ruler of Pride Rock. With stunning visuals, an emotionally resonant narrative, and a fresh perspective on themes of family, destiny, and resilience, the movie promises to reignite the magic that has made The Lion King an enduring cultural phenomenon for generations.

Directed by Academy Award-winner Barry Jenkins, Mufasa: The Lion King takes audiences on a journey through the trials and triumphs of a young lion cub striving to find his place in a world filled with danger and uncertainty. Orphaned at an early age, Mufasa must navigate the complexities of survival, loyalty, and love while contending with the fraught relationship between him and his ambitious brother, Taka—who will one day become the infamous Scar.

As a spiritual successor to the 2019 photorealistic adaptation of The Lion King, this film is touted to be a deeper dive into the rich lore of the Pride Lands. Featuring a star-studded voice cast, powerful music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and the return of timeless characters like Rafiki, Timon, and Pumbaa, Mufasa is poised to captivate audiences of all ages.

With a legacy spanning three decades, The Lion King franchise has become a cultural touchstone with a story that resonates with people across the globe. Disney knows this, and its marketing campaign for Mufasa: The Lion King is as grand as the movie itself.

From convention reveals to high-fashion collaborations, Mufasa: The Lion King has leveraged a diverse array of promotional strategies that merge nostalgia with innovation. Here’s a closer look at how Disney has strategically marketed the film.

The early roar: Convention reveals and trailer debuts

The journey to Pride Rock began with exclusive glimpses of Mufasa: The Lion King at major industry conventions. At the D23 Expo, director Barry Jenkins—best known for Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk—took the stage to officially announce the film and unveil never-before-seen footage. This sneak peek introduced audiences to a young Mufasa navigating the world as an orphaned cub and hinted at the dramatic tension between him and his brother, Taka, who would later become the infamous Scar.

CinemaCon, the annual gathering of movie theater owners, provided another platform for Mufasa to roar. Disney showcased an all-new trailer featuring majestic African savanna visuals and narration by Rafiki, setting the stage for a tale of resilience and transformation. Jenkins, in his address, described the film as an “expansive adventure” full of heart, humor, and gravitas, piquing the interest of theater owners and industry insiders alike.

The final push came with the release of official trailers online, including the full trailer premiere at the 2024 D23 Expo. Alongside the trailers, Disney unveiled posters featuring key characters, from young Mufasa to Taka and the mischievous duo Timon and Pumbaa, ensuring that audiences would recognize familiar faces while embracing the fresh narrative.

Star power and social media

Disney strategically leveraged star power to amplify the film’s reach. Notably, Blue Ivy Carter made her film debut as the voice of Kiara, Simba and Nala’s daughter, while her mother, Beyoncé, reprised her role as Nala. These casting choices not only drew attention from fans of the franchise but also tapped into Beyoncé’s global influence to create a buzz on social media.

Barry Jenkins, with his post-Moonlight fame and an indie background, also became a focal point of the marketing narrative. While his involvement initially sparked skepticism among some fans who questioned his foray into mainstream Disney territory, Jenkins used social media to passionately defend the emotional depth of The Lion King franchise. His candid engagement with fans and critics alike added an authentic layer to the campaign, highlighting his personal connection to the story and his commitment to honoring its legacy.

In India, Shah Rukh Khan’s involvement as the voice of Mufasa gave the film an additional boost. Khan’s sons, Aryan and Abram’s involvement was heavily promoted as part of the promotional efforts in India.

Brand partnerships: From pet food to high fashion

Disney extended its marketing reach through strategic collaborations with brands that added unique dimensions to the film’s promotion.

Orijen Pet Food launched a campaign celebrating the natural diets of big cats, aligning with the film’s themes of strength and survival. The partnership included a co-branded media spot that aired during NBC’s Sunday Night Football and featured prominently on a digital billboard near Grauman’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood. At the film’s world premiere, Orijen hosted a live silk-screen printing station, creating custom bandanas for attendees.

Meanwhile, Actively Black, an activewear brand, unveiled a limited-edition collection inspired by Mufasa: The Lion King. The line featured high-performance pieces like hoodies, joggers, and sports bras adorned with African-inspired designs and bold Mufasa-themed graphics. By blending premium sportswear with cultural motifs, the collection resonated with fans while celebrating African heritage.

In a more luxurious turn, French fashion house Balmain joined forces with Disney to release a high-fashion collection as part of The Lion King’s 30th-anniversary celebrations. Creative Director Olivier Rousteing, who has spoken about his personal connection to the story of Mufasa and Simba, incorporated African-inspired elements into the designs, further elevating the film’s cultural significance.

The music of the pride lands

Music has always been central to The Lion King’s legacy, and Mufasa is no exception. Disney enlisted Lin-Manuel Miranda to craft the film’s soundtrack, adding his signature flair to the franchise’s storied musical tradition. Songs like “I Always Wanted a Brother” offer emotional depth, while the inclusion of iconic names from past Lion King productions, including Elton John and Hans Zimmer, ensures a harmonious blend of nostalgia and novelty.

While Jenkins remained tight-lipped about the specifics, he teased that the film’s music would play a vital role in capturing the spirit of the Pride Lands and connecting audiences to the characters’ journeys.

Sweeping campaigns and community engagement

Beyond conventional advertising, Disney engaged audiences through interactive campaigns and community-oriented initiatives. Orijen sponsored a nationwide sweepstakes, offering fans the chance to win free movie tickets, while the brand’s premiere activation fostered a sense of connection among attendees.

Actively Black and Balmain’s collections not only celebrated the film but also emphasized themes of empowerment and cultural pride. These collaborations served as a bridge between the cinematic experience and real-world impact, inviting fans to embrace the values of The Lion King in their everyday lives.

With its multifaceted marketing campaign, Mufasa: The Lion King highlights the enduring appeal of Disney’s Pride Lands saga. By combining nostalgic storytelling with innovative partnerships and community engagement, the studio has crafted a layered promotional strategy.