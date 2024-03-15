Bringing back Po with nostalgia & humour: Inside Kung Fu Panda 4’s marketing

Po is back, and is facing his greatest challenge yet: not a villain, but retirement. The Kung Fu Panda franchise makes a comeback after a hiatus of eight years. Speculations were rolling over the years regarding the franchise’s future, but–after a long halt–it was announced in August 2022 that the fourth film in the franchise was in production.

Although the franchise has an established fanbase, it was important to market Kung Fu Panda 4 with ingenuity lest the film series fade from public memory because of the long time. DreamWorks and Universal Pictures pulled out all the stops to ensure this new chapter is a box office success.

Let's delve into Kung Fu Panda 4’s multi-layered marketing strategy that's rekindling our love for the Furious Five and the Valley of Peace:

Nostalgia with a Twist

Remember ‘Kung Fu Fighting’ by Carl Douglas? DreamWorks took a page from that playbook harnessing Jack Black's popularity as Po's voice actor. Black pleasantly surprised fans with a Kung Fu Panda-themed rendition of Britney Spears' classic ‘Baby One More Time’. This unconventional move struck a chord perfectly.

Studies show that nostalgia marketing can be incredibly effective. Reminiscing about the past can evoke heightened feelings of warmth and positivity. Consequently, this emotional resonance often translates into more favorable perceptions of brands and products.

This marketing move worked on multiple fronts: Black's widespread fame generated immediate excitement through celebrity endorsement; the nostalgic pull of "Baby One More Time" tapped into cherished childhood memories, forging a deep link to the movie; and Black's humorous interpretation offered prime material for online sharing, igniting discussions and heightening anticipation for the film.

Wholesome digital approach



Kung Fu Panda 4 used a multi-platform approach to make a mark in people’s minds. The franchise has an Instagram page that boasts a following of 278K. Its Instagram presence was put to good use as the posts about the movie started surfacing three months before its release.

Engaging content on platforms like X and Instagram kept fans updated with character reveals, behind-the-scenes snippets, and the movie's world.

Leveraging the buzz around Denis Villeneuve’s Dune 2, Kung Fu Panda 4 released a spoof trailer of the movie titled ‘Sand & Spice’.

Partnerships and brand collabs

Collaboration with a handful of brands was done by the movie’s marketing team, with the videos featuring Jack Black and Awkwafina posted on social media. These included brands such as Kung Fu Tea, Waze, Karma and Luck, Tastemade, Fly By Jing, and other partnerships such as those with Fandango, NFL on NBC, and Buzzfeedcelebs.

The movie also collaborated with Alexa wherein they introduced a Kung Fu Panda theme which was enabled with a particular command.

White Rivers Media created a CGI-led video to promote the movie wherein Po is seen sitting on the roof of BEST bus and waving his hand.

Kung Fu Panda 4 also partnered with the Indian ticketing platform Paytm as well as BookMyShow to amp up the ticket sale.

The cast also appeared in a video for IMDb revealing behind the scenes details.

Director Mike Mitchell, Jack Black and Awkwafina were interviewed by Sucharita Tyagi for PVR cinemas, who revealed details from the movie’s production.

Universal Pictures India conducted a special screening of the film in Mumbai and launched a contest for fans to be a part of it.

As the Dragon Warrior returns to the silver screen, Kung Fu Panda 4's marketing seems to have achieved its mission: to reignite the flame of nostalgia while infusing it with fresh humor and innovation. The movie’s marketing team leverages both the beloved elements of the franchise's past and the power of contemporary digital platforms to engage and excite audiences. Harnessing Jack Black's charm, strategic social media engagement, and brand collaborations, DreamWorks and Universal Pictures seem to have crafted a formula that ensures the franchise's continuance.