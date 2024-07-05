How ‘Kab aa raha hai Mirzapur Season 3’ kept fans on edge

The much-anticipated return of Mirzapur hits Prime Video on July 5 at 12:00 a.m. Over three years since the dramatic finale of Season 2, in which Kaleen Bhaiya barely escaped with his life, Munna Tripathi lay dead, and Bauji was cremated, Mirzapur has kept its fans on the edge of their seats.

As Mirzapur made a return for its third season, the marketing department ensured that the series was received with the same excitement and curiosity as before. The marketing strategy for Mirzapur season 3 revolves around leveraging the gap between the seasons, keeping the buzz alive.

Here’s how they made the wait for Season 3 almost as engaging as the show itself:

Mirzapur's lexical journey

Prime Video India began their marketing glossary on May 17.

‘Ka’ se ‘Kab aa raha hai Mirzapur Season 3’ to ‘Ma’ se ‘Milte hai kal’ for the release date, they kept the audience engaged on social media.

The tease for release date

A teaser video series on Mirzapur’s social media handles starred various characters from the Mirzapur universe, each suggesting a different release date for the new season. This misdirection featured Dadda Tyagi, Guddu Pandit, Golu, Jai Prakash Yadav, Radhiya, Lala, Chote, Beena Tripathi, and more, just adding to the mystique.

Guessing game and fan theories

The suspense reached fever pitch on June 9 when the handle posted a cryptic Instagram image with hints about the release date, challenging the audience to decode it.

This post caught fire, with fans flooding the comments with theories, dissecting every clue with forensic detail, and sharing their findings in a frenzy that mirrored the detective work of Bablu and Guddu from Season 1.

The reveal

Finally, on June 11, the answer was unveiled: July 5 was the big day. The revelation came via a teaser drop on Instagram which sparked excitement among the fanbase. The teaser confirmed the date without giving away too much about the upcoming season.

With the release date set, the team kept the momentum going. On June 20, they released the official trailer, a preview that offered just enough to whet appetites but not enough to spoil the surprise. The footage was a mix of action, drama, and humor, promising a season that would be well worth the wait.

Mirzapur stars fuel anticipation

Mirzapur’s cast, known for their fervor, made an appearance for the trailer reveal.

The cast members brought their off-screen charm to the forefront through reels building anticipation among fans for the upcoming season.

Soundtrack release

A few days before the series launch, the soundtrack for the series was released. The soundtrack is based on the fight between rivals for Gaddi.

Mirzapur Season 3's marketing strategy utilised a prolonged tease, leveraging social media and character engagement to sustain excitement and speculation among fans. Now, over three years since Season 2's intense finale, which saw casualties, Mirzapur Season 3 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

