Moana 2’s marketing makes waves with culture-accentuating collaborations

When Disney sets sail on a marketing journey, the results are, in most cases, noteworthy. The release of Moana 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2016 hit Moana, was no exception. With the original film having left a mark on audiences through its heartfelt story, cultural authenticity, and chart-topping music, Disney faced the dual challenge of building on that legacy while creating fresh excitement for a new chapter. The solution? A multifaceted marketing campaign that stretched from the skies to the seas, ensuring Moana 2 captured hearts and headlines around the globe.

The film’s storyline–a bold adventure featuring Moana, Maui, and a new cast of vibrant characters–provided fertile ground for an immersive and innovative marketing strategy. From dynamic merchandise lines to themed aircraft, and from social media spectacles to unique in-theater experiences, Disney pulled out all the stops to create a campaign as vast and intricate as the Pacific Ocean itself.

Now that Moana 2 has finally docked in theaters, it’s clear that this was more than just a standard movie rollout. This was a cultural event, storytelling synergy, and a case study in how to create excitement across generations and demographics. Here is how a wave of promotional efforts ensured Moana’s newest journey was one for the ages.

A deep dive into merchandising mastery

For Disney, merchandise has always been the crown jewel of film marketing, and Moana 2 is no exception. Auli’i Cravalho, the voice of Moana, ignited the buzz with a delightful unboxing video showcasing the first wave of Moana 2 toys. The lineup includes Jakks Pacific’s squeaking Hei Hei figurines, Mattel’s singing Moana doll complete with a lei po’o (a traditional Hawaiian floral crown), and Moana’s light-up shell necklace. Cravalho’s enthusiasm in the video serves as a personal invitation for fans to explore the vibrant world of the wayfarer princess.

Retailers like Target, Walmart, Amazon, and DisneyStore.com are leading the charge, featuring exclusive products like LEGO’s Moana’s Adventure Canoe set, Maui’s Magical Fishhook, and a collection of Moana-inspired apparel and accessories for kids and adults. American Girl has also joined the lineup, introducing a Moana doll that has quickly become a fan favorite.

Lifestyle collaborations added another layer to the merchandise strategy. Posh Peanut’s matching family outfits and Loungefly’s themed mini backpacks allow fans to embody the spirit of adventure. These products, timed for holiday gifting, are already making a splash online and in stores.

Food and beverage: A taste of the islands

The culinary world has also embraced Moana 2. Ono Hawaiian BBQ revamped its Keiki Meals to include collectible lunch bags featuring three unique Moana 2 designs. Each meal is a nod to the film’s Polynesian roots, offering healthy, island-inspired options. Meanwhile, partnerships with Better Sour and 100 Coconuts bring a tropical twist to fans’ taste buds with Passion Fruit Sour Gummy Stars and Pure Coconut Water, respectively.

These edible tie-ins cleverly bridge the gap between the cinematic and the sensory, making the experience of Moana 2 not just something you watch, but something you taste and savor.

Sky-high branding with Hawaiian Airlines

Taking to the skies, Disney partnered with Hawaiian Airlines to transform three of its aircraft into Moana 2 masterpieces. The designs feature Moana, Maui, and the Kakamora on the airline's Airbus A330, A321neo, and Boeing 717 planes. Beyond the visual spectacle, the collaboration includes in-flight surprises such as themed overhead bin artwork and an augmented reality (AR) experience for passengers.

To sweeten the deal, Hawaiian Airlines launched the “Navigate Your Own Adventure” sweepstakes, offering five winners a jaw-dropping 500,000 HawaiianMiles. This collaboration highlights Polynesian voyaging traditions, tying the film’s themes to the airline’s mission of cultural storytelling and adventure.

Cinematic collectibles

In theaters, Moana 2 has found an inventive way to engage fans through collectible concessions. Regal Cinemas offers a popcorn bucket shaped like a translucent wave, complete with a figurine of Moana standing triumphantly on sandy shores. AMC ups the ante with a Kakamora-themed coconut sipper, paired with a matching popcorn tin in its Beachside Bundle. Not to be outdone, Cinemark’s design features Moana flanked by her loyal companions Hei Hei and Pua.

These offerings transformed ordinary snacks into coveted collectibles, giving fans a chance to hold a piece of the film while enjoying their movie experience.

From TikTok to toy aisles

On social media, Disney leveraged the sequel's momentum with record-breaking trailer views and an engaging presence across platforms. Instagram Reels featuring Auli’i Cravalho not only promote the film but also address broader cultural themes. Cravalho’s heartfelt announcement about stepping aside for a new live-action Moana emphasises the importance of diverse representation, resonating deeply with Pacific Islander communities and fans alike.

Pop culture collaborations amplified the campaign further. Mattel’s Moana-inspired Barbie dolls walked the “blue carpet” at the film’s premiere, symbolically bridging two iconic brands. Meanwhile, Funko’s latest figures include Moana, Maui, and Moana’s younger sister Simea, allowing fans to bring home miniature versions of their favorite characters.

Premiere magic and exclusive events

The Moana 2 premiere at The El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles set the tone for the film's release. The blue carpet event featured dazzling visuals, themed décor, and exclusive giveaways, ensuring the first fans felt the magic of Moana’s world. Regal, AMC, and Cinemark supported the launch with in-theater promo videos starring Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson, providing behind-the-scenes peeks into the film’s creation.

‘Rocking’ on Dwayne’s popularity

Moana 2’s promotional efforts received enormous assistance from its lead star Dwayne Johnson’s popularity. Given the star’s charisma and his massive following on social media, the film got marketed in regions that would otherwise go untouched by conventional methods. Being the sixth most followed person in the world on Instagram, Johnson’s 395 million followers received time to time updates as the actor travelled for the film’s promotions, sharing behind-the-scenes updates on his routines.

Tying it all together: A global adventure

The campaign’s reach extends far beyond the United States. International markets were heavily involved, with Hawaiian Airlines’ Moana-themed planes flying routes to Asia, Oceania, and the Pacific Islands. Meanwhile, merchandise collaborations with global retailers ensure fans worldwide can join the adventure.

What set this campaign apart was its ability to weave Polynesian culture into every element. From food partnerships to AR experiences, Disney ensured that Moana 2 isn’t just a movie–it’s an event.

Marketing that’s ‘Wayfinding’ its future

With Moana 2, Disney has executed a marketing strategy that mirrors the story’s themes of exploration and connection. The campaign is a case study in synergy, where every touchpoint–from collectible lunch bags to themed aircraft–draws audiences closer to the film’s narrative and cultural roots.

Whether you're indulging in a Moana-themed gummy, exploring the skies on a Hawaiian Airlines flight, or collecting wave-shaped popcorn buckets, this campaign made one thing clear: Disney has mastered the art of turning a movie into a global celebration. With Moana 2 hitting theaters just in time for the holidays, the adventure is just beginning.