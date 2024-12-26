Inside Netflix's omnipresent marketing campaign for Squid Game Season 2

In September 2021, Squid Game emerged as a cultural juggernaut, transcending language barriers and geographical boundaries to become Netflix's most-watched series ever. The dystopian thriller captivated audiences worldwide with its gripping narrative, stark commentary on social inequality, and striking visuals. The series’ signature games, unforgettable characters, and haunting motifs quickly embedded themselves into the global zeitgeist, sparking countless memes, discussions, and debates.

Now, nearly three years later, Squid Game is set to return with its much-anticipated second season on December 26, 2024. With fan expectations at an all-time high, Netflix has launched an ambitious and multifaceted marketing campaign to ensure the series’ comeback is monumental. By combining immersive experiences, collaborations, and cultural integrations, the campaign aims to transform Squid Game Season 2 into a global celebration.

Despite the series' global popularity and stature, Netflix did not shy away from shooting the works to ensure that every layperson on the streets is aware of the season 2 release—whether or not they watch it.

The world of Squid Game: Immersive experiences

Netflix’s marketing for Squid Game Season 2 goes beyond traditional advertising, immersing fans into the series’ universe. By recreating elements of the show's dark yet fascinating world, Netflix allows audiences to experience the thrill and tension of Squid Game firsthand.

Games at Sunburn Goa 2024

One of the most ambitious activations takes place at Sunburn Goa 2024, one of Asia's largest music festivals. Here, fans can participate in challenges inspired by the show, such as "Red Light, Green Light" and the adrenaline-pumping "Piggy Bank Crawl." These games, paired with electrifying performances by global music icons like Skrillex and Peggy Gou, merge the intensity of Squid Game with the festival's pulsating energy.

Delhi Metro takeover

In India’s capital, the Delhi Metro has undergone a thematic transformation. Train wraps and station hoardings feature iconic imagery from the series, ensuring commuters are constantly reminded of the show's return. These pink-clad guards have even made real-life appearances in public spaces, heightening excitement and intrigue.

K-Town Festival in Chandigarh

The K-Town Festival, a celebration of Korean culture, has embraced Squid Game as a focal point. Fans not only experience Korean cuisine and music but also interact with thematic installations inspired by the series.

Taking over cities

In urban centers like Delhi, the iconic pink guards have been making appearances, leaving an indelible mark on public consciousness. They were spotted escorting singer Diljit Dosanjh at Chandigarh Airport.

Brands on a rush

Netflix has teamed up with leading brands across diverse sectors to create unique and memorable experiences. These collaborations amplify the show’s reach and bring its themes and aesthetics into everyday life.

Cadbury 5 Star: Sweet humor

With its "Do Nothing" philosophy, Cadbury 5 Star has created a playful campaign that challenges consumers to spot Squid Game-themed symbols on chocolate wrappers. In a humorous twist, every wrapper contains the symbols, echoing the brand’s tongue-in-cheek marketing style.

Knorr: Korean-inspired flavors

Knorr has launched a line of Korean-style ramen, featuring flavors like Jjajangmyeon and Spicy Kimchi, tied to Squid Game. The "Dare to Slurp" campaign celebrates authentic Korean food culture while tapping into the series’ themes of boldness and survival.

Swiggy Instamart: The INSTAMAUT

The "INSTAMAUT" vending machine in Gurgaon offers fans a chance to win Squid Game merchandise by performing dramatic "death scenes." This quirky activation merges humor with competition, making it a standout in the marketing lineup.

Duolingo: Learn or else

Language-learning app Duolingo has infused its Korean course with Squid Game-themed phrases like "Player 456, eliminated." Its mascot, Duo the Owl, dons the iconic pink guard outfit, adding a layer of playful intimidation to the educational experience.

Lifestyle integrations: Fashion and fandom

Netflix has made sure that Squid Game doesn’t just live on screens but also becomes a part of fans’ daily lives.

Puma: Athletic aesthetics

Puma’s limited-edition collection features tracksuits and sneakers inspired by Squid Game. The designs are subtle yet evocative, allowing fans to channel the show’s energy in their everyday wardrobes.

Crocs: Customisable chaos

Crocs has launched a special line of Squid Game clogs and Jibbitz charms, providing fans with a customisable way to show their enthusiasm for the series.

Johnnie Walker: Collectible whisky

The Scotch whisky giant has released a limited-edition Squid Game-themed bottle, featuring the Striding Man dressed in the series' signature green tracksuit. The collectible design taps into the show's competitive spirit, making each bottle a prized possession.

Cultural collaborations: Music and art

The impact of Squid Game extends far beyond consumer goods, with Netflix commissioning music and art that reflect the show’s themes and global appeal.

Hanumankind’s anthem: ‘The Game Don’t Stop’

Indian rapper Hanumankind, alongside collaborators Kalmi and Parimal Shais, crafted a track that captures the gritty tension and high stakes of Squid Game. The song fuses Korean and Indian influences, emphasising the universal relevance of the series’ themes.

Fashion meets pop culture

Collaborations with brands like About You have introduced Squid Game-inspired fashion lines that integrate elements of Y2K aesthetics and Korean streetwear, allowing fans to wear their fandom with style.

Keeping Netflix fans engaged

Netflix made sure to keep its followers engaged through consistent social media content. The posts included references to the series, updates, and activations-related news.

Netflix also collaborated with popular creators to increase reach and engagement of the new season’s promotional efforts.

Netflix’s marketing strategy for Squid Game Season 2 benefitted from its understanding of the modern entertainment landscape. By blending immersive experiences, strategic brand partnerships, and cultural integrations, Netflix has positioned the series not just as a show but as a phenomenon. With initiatives that touch music, fashion, food, and public spaces, the campaign ensures that Squid Game is omnipresent in the lead-up to its release.

As the world counts down to December 26, 2024, fans are not jucultural integrationsst waiting for the new season—they’re living it. Netflix has turned Squid Game Season 2 into more than a sequel; it’s an event that promises to leave a mark on global pop culture once again.