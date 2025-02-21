From Reels to radio: How Mere Husband Ki Biwi made noise before its release

Over the years, Bollywood promotions have evolved from straightforward poster launches and television interviews to highly interactive, real-time audience engagement strategies. Today, a film’s marketing is as much a performance as the movie itself.

The promotional campaign for the upcoming romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi illustrated a blend of traditional and digital marketing approaches. With Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh at the forefront, the film’s marketing efforts spanned social media, on-ground activities, radio promotions, and music releases.

At its core, the film is a romantic comedy that navigates the chaos of a love triangle. Arjun Kapoor plays Ankur, a man torn between his current fiancée, Antara (Rakul Preet Singh), and his ex-wife, Prabhleen (Bhumi Pednekar), who suffers from retrograde amnesia and believes they are still married. This premise lends itself naturally to a lighthearted and humour-driven promotional campaign, which the makers have tried to leverage to keep audiences engaged in the lead-up to the film’s release.

Social media: Where stars and selfies meet

The film’s social media strategy was centered around real-time interactions and lighthearted content. The lead actors have been active on Instagram, sharing posts and stories that document their travels and behind-the-scenes moments.

In addition, the cast has participated in several humorous Instagram reels. One video shows Rakul Preet Singh and Arjun Kapoor engaging in a playful exchange reminiscent of well-known Bollywood jokes. Another reel involves a mock dialogue where Arjun makes a casual reference, prompting Rakul to quip about a humorous price, further fueling online discussions and user engagement.

Besides that, the cast also collaborated with popular Instagram creator Rakesh Sharma aka Rakesh Sharma Sir. The cast also collaborated with Swiggy to offer new discounts.

On-the-ground promotions: From flight to street food

The campaign has not limited itself to the digital space. During a visit to Lucknow, the film’s stars were seen taking a break at a local chaat stall—a nod to the region’s rich culinary heritage. This street-level interaction is part of a broader strategy to connect with audiences on a more personal level while traveling across the country for promotional tours.

The cast has been traveling across the country, engaging directly with audiences in various cities. In Mumbai, for example, Bhumi Pednekar was noted for her media appearance in a checkered saree during the promotional events. These interactions included direct audience engagement, informal interviews, and spontaneous moments that have been documented and shared on social media.

Radio as a revival medium

In a move that bridged the gap between classic and contemporary media, the campaign included a radio initiative led by media professional Sapna Katwala Khan of On Air Media. The radio sessions, which featured live interactions with Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh, aimed to engage listeners directly. This effort is designed to revive radio as an intimate medium, offering an alternative platform for reaching audiences beyond social media and traditional print.

Musical notes and trailer buzz

The music component of the campaign was marked by the release of the film’s second song, Ikk Vaari. The track, intended as a key promotional tool, has been positioned to complement the film’s narrative and stir interest among potential viewers. Alongside the music release, a trailer launch event was held in Mumbai. At the event, the cast presented a detailed look at the film’s storyline, which revolves around a love triangle. Arjun Kapoor’s character, Ankur, is caught between his ex-wife, played by Bhumi Pednekar, and his current fiancée, portrayed by Rakul Preet Singh. Notably, the trailer highlights an unusual twist involving the ex-wife’s retrograde amnesia, a plot element that has sparked varied audience reactions.

During the trailer event, Bhumi Pednekar appeared in a purple lehenga and engaged with media representatives, while other members of the cast interacted with paparazzi and shared moments from the event on their social media handles. These activities have helped generate conversation around the film’s narrative and promotional strategy.

A symphony of strategies

By integrating digital content, on-ground activities, radio promotions, and strategic music releases, the marketing team behind Mere Husband Ki Biwi is employing a comprehensive strategy. The campaign leveraged multiple platforms to ensure the film reaches a diverse audience, highlighting that even in the fast-changing media environment, a well-coordinated mix of traditional and modern tactics can effectively convey a film’s narrative.

Each element of the campaign contributes to a broader effort to generate interest and maintain audience engagement in the run-up to the film’s release.