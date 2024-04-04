Case Study: How SUGAR Cosmetics’ Women's Day campaign influenced over 2K businesses

In a bid to empower women entrepreneurs, SUGAR Cosmetics launched the 'NotSoSmallBusiness' campaign on Women's Day, showcasing a different woman-led business each day from March 1st to March 7th, 2024. Through social media, particularly Instagram and LinkedIn, the campaign aimed to challenge stereotypes surrounding women-led businesses and amplify the visibility of these enterprises. Leveraging a digital strategy, the campaign garnered over 1.4M+ views.

Here's a case study on how the campaign was executed:

Category Introduction

The global cosmetics market size was valued at USD 374.18 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow from USD 393.75 billion in 2024 to USD 758.05 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. Cosmetics are beauty & personal care products used for skin cleansing and beautification purposes. Whereas the beauty and cosmetics industry in India is expected to generate $6.45 billion in revenue in 2024, with an annual growth rate of 2.86% (CAGR) from 2024 to 2028. This is an increase from $8 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow to $19.2 billion by 2032, with another CAGR of 11.50%.

Brand Introduction

SUGAR Cosmetics offers beauty produts specifically designed for Indian women.

Summary

SUGAR Cosmetics ran a Women’s Day campaign called ‘NotSoSmallBusiness’ where they highlighted a different woman-led business each day from March 1st to March 7th, 2024. Throughout the campaign, they showcased the inspiring journeys and stories of the remarkable women who have spearheaded the growth of these brands.

Objective

SUGAR Cosmetics aimed to empower budding women entrepreneurs and their businesses on Women’s Day using their large platform with millions of followers. They wanted to emphasize that no business should be labelled as 'small' and offered these brands a chance to showcase themselves through the #NotSoSmallBusiness campaign, leveraging SUGAR's platform for marketing support.

Brief

A campaign that leverages the power of social media to amplify visibility for businesses led by women, focusing on a digital strategy.

Creative Idea

The concept was to create a 1-1.5-minute reel showcasing the entire journey of the brand, capturing both the highs and lows since its inception. It was ensured that their products were spotlighted, emphasizing their unique selling points (USPs) for full visibility.

Challenges

The aim was to challenge the stereotype that women-led businesses are merely seen as hobbies. Instead, the brand wanted to demonstrate how a homegrown brand can evolve into a full-fledged business, empowering women to achieve independence.

Execution

The brand hosted a Google form open to the public for submitting entries detailing their businesses.

After reviewing the submissions, seven finalists were selected. The brand collaborated with these seven entreprenuers and women-led businesses, highlighting their journey through a reel.

At the end of the campaign, Vinneeta Singh addressed the audience on 8th of March, elebrating the success of the campaign.

Later, a video in collaboration with FYND – an ecommerce brand listing platform who joined hands with the brand and provided a free subscription to the seven businesses at the centre of the campaign.

Results

Quantitative:

The campaign garnered over 1.4M views, 10 lakh reach and 15K likes.

Qualitative:

The campaign received over 2000 entries of businesses.

"Since its inception, SUGAR Cosmetics has been centered around innovation, inclusivity, and women empowerment. Vineeta, along with the entire team at SUGAR are deeply committed to creating opportunities for women to thrive and succeed in various aspects of their lives. While we continue this journey, it's inspiring to note that female entrepreneurship is expected to increase by 10% in 2024, constituting 40% of all entrepreneurs worldwide and through our campaign, we aim to put a much-deserved spotlight on these budding women entrepreneurs who are hustling and chasing their dreams. It is our humble attempt to provide these women-led businesses the platform to showcase their inspiring stories and motivate women across to dream big," commented Kaushik Mukherjee, Co-founder and COO, SUGAR Cosmetics.