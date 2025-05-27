Case Study: How Taj Mahal Tea turned tea brewing into a sensory experience with an experimental musical installation

In Vijayawada, a large tea kettle installation drew attention not just for its size but for its sound. Created by Hindustan Unilever’s Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea in collaboration with Ogilvy Mumbai, the Chai Bansuri installation used steam from brewing tea to play a classical Indian raga through a concealed flute mechanism. Positioned along the Krishna riverbank, the project blended traditional music with everyday rituals, drawing visitors from nearby cities. The campaign generated significant interest both on the ground and in the media, even making its way into local television programming.



Category introduction

The Tea market in India is poised for significant growth, with projected revenue reaching US\$576.59 million in 2025. Driven by evolving consumer preferences and increasing demand, the market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR of 12.70% between 2025 and 2029, culminating in a projected volume of US\$930.23 million by 2029. While India shows promising growth, China remains the global leader with an anticipated market volume of US\$9.45 billion in 2025. In India, the number of tea consumers is forecasted to rise to 81.4 million by 2029, with user penetration increasing from 4.1% in 2025 to 5.5% by 2029. The average revenue per user (ARPU) is estimated at US\$9.93, highlighting both the market’s affordability and its potential for expansion.



Brand Introduction

Taj Mahal Tea, launched in 1966 and owned by Hindustan Unilever Limited, is positioned as a premium tea brand in India. Known for its focus on quality, the brand sources its tea leaves primarily from regions like Assam and Darjeeling, offering blends that are typically stronger and more aromatic. Over the years, Taj Mahal Tea has built its identity around a sense of tradition and cultural refinement, often aligning itself with classical aesthetics. It caters to a segment of consumers who associate tea with a more deliberate and elevated experience, distinguishing itself from mass-market offerings through its emphasis on craftsmanship and heritage.

Summary

Chai Bansuri or The Tea Flute is an experimental musical installation that reimagines tea brewing as a sensory performance, combining elements of classical Indian music, engineering, and public art.

Objective

The campaign aimed to strengthen brand association and preference in Vijayawada, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, by reinforcing the brand’s long-standing relationship with Indian classical music. The goal was to increase brand love and surpass key brand health metrics in the region.

Creative Idea

Taj Mahal Tea has maintained a strong link with Indian classical music for over four decades through collaborations with musicians like the late Ustad Zakir Hussain and other contemporary artists.

To reinforce this identity in Vijayawada, the brand developed Chai Bansuri, a large-scale installation of a tea kettle that played a flute using the steam from brewing tea. Placed by the Krishna riverbank, the piece blended ritual, sound, and place into a shared community experience.

Execution

A custom 500-litre kettle was designed to generate music through steam. As tea brewed inside the kettle, the rising steam passed through a hidden flute integrated into the spout. Mechanised fingers moved in sync to perform Raag Hamsadhwani, a classical Indian raga.

To ensure consistency and clarity in sound, a superheater maintained steady steam pressure. The installation was placed at a popular riverside location, drawing attention from both local residents and visitors.

Results & effectiveness

The campaign saw a strong public and media response:

Widespread coverage across local outlets, influencer channels, and national platforms.

A brief appearance on a regional soap opera.

Visitors from surrounding cities, including Hyderabad, came to experience the installation.

+600 bps Spontaneous Awareness

+300 bps Top-of-Mind Awareness (TOM) – Highest lift during campaign month vs. prior quarter

+700 bps Brand Imagery (“Enhances your mood”) – Best score in 12 months

2X increase in TVR (1.9) compared to regular campaign TVR of 0.8

Shiva Krishnamurthy, Executive Director, Foods and Refreshment, Hindustan Unilever Limited said,

“Taj Mahal Tea is synonymous with the best Indian tea and great Indian classical music. The Taj Mahal Chai Bansuri is a wonderful way of celebrating this. A worthy sequel to last year’s Cannes Lion-winning and Guinness World Record-setting Taj Megh Santoor. I hope it makes people go, ‘Wah Taj’.”

Harshad Rajadhyaksha & Kainaz Karmakar, Chief Creative Officers, Ogilvy India said,

“Taj Mahal Tea has been a dearly loved brand across India. To bring this alive, we built a functioning installation—a giant teapot that plays the flute live using steam from boiling tea. No pre-recorded tracks. It’s live music powered by tea. This project demanded patience, extensive research, and fine-tuned coordination to make it work.”