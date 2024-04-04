The Yearbook of Social Media Campaigns 2024 is back: A showcase of innovation and impact

In an era where brands are constantly vying for consumer attention, standing out amidst the digital noise requires innovation and a keen understanding of the ever-evolving social landscape. Social Samosa is launching its latest edition of the Yearbook of Social Media Campaigns to archive these campaigns that stood out and left a mark on consumers' minds.

The yearbook aims to spotlight those campaigns that not only captured attention but also left a lasting impression, driving conversations, and influencing behavior. It is a compendium that celebrates the brilliance, ingenuity, and impact of social media campaigns across India.

The Yearbook of Social Media Campaigns is more than just a collection of case studies. It's a testament to the power of digital storytelling, the art of engagement, and the science of consumer connection. Each page within this meticulously crafted e-book will be full of insights, marketing strategies, and much more, offering a treasure trove of knowledge for marketers, advertisers, and enthusiasts alike.

This is a call to all the agencies and brands out there who have crafted remarkable social media campaigns over the past year. We invite you to showcase your best work, to share your success stories, and to inspire others with your creativity and strategic acumen. Whether it's a viral sensation, a heartfelt initiative, or a groundbreaking product launch, we want to hear from you.



Submitting your entry to the Yearbook of Social Media Campaigns is your chance to have your work recognised and celebrated by industry peers, and to contribute to the collective learning and growth of the social media community.

If you have worked on an impactful campaign that deserves to be remembered and shared, feel free to fill in the entry form, here.



The Yearbook of Social Media Campaigns awaits your entries, ready to showcase the best and brightest in the world of digital marketing.

