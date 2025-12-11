91% of Indians interact with ads while watching content: Report

India is now the world’s most responsive video market, with advertisers planning to raise Connected TV (CTV) spending by 55%, according to MiQ’s 'Advanced TV Report India.' The study highlights rapid shifts in how Indians watch, pay for and respond to video content across devices.
MiQ released the report on 11 December, noting that India’s active CTV user base has grown 87% year-on-year since 2024. The country now has 60–70 million CTV households, reaching 129.2 million people. Indian viewers spend 2.8 hours a day on OTT and linear TV combined, and 67% say they intend to increase their streaming subscriptions.
The report shows that India’s video market is now firmly multi-device. 93% watch video on mobile, while 71% continue to use TV screens. The average Indian subscribes to three streaming platforms and spends roughly ₹1,360 per month, reflecting strong momentum in the subscription economy. Meanwhile, 23% of Indians are now digital-only viewers, a number expected to rise as CTV adoption deepens in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.
CTV hardware trends also point to accelerated uptake. Sales of 55-inch and above smart TVs grew 43% in 2024, while the combined base of broadband homes and sub-₹10,000 smart TVs stands at 46 million, suggesting rapid growth at both premium and entry-level price points.
“CTV spends have already more than tripled since 2022, from ₹450 crore to ₹1,500 crore in 2024, and this trajectory will only continue as advertisers accelerate investments into CTV and outcome-driven formats,” said Varun Mohan, Chief Commercial Officer – India, MiQ. He added that India is “setting global benchmarks in how audiences engage with Advanced TV.”
One of the report’s strongest indicators of market potential is viewer receptiveness to advertising. 91% of Indians engage with ads while watching content, often responding with immediate second-screen actions such as browsing or shopping. Correspondingly, CTV advertising revenues in India are projected to reach ₹4.26 lakh crore by 2029, equal to 45% of traditional TV advertising, while a PwC estimate suggests CTV ad spends could grow to ₹3,500 crore by 2027.
Viewer behaviour is also evolving. 53% choose streaming platforms based on exclusive content, making original shows a key differentiator. 47% are comfortable with 5–10 ads per hour, but expect relevance, value or strong storytelling. 68% say repeated ads influence them, indicating the need for frequency capping and sequenced creative. Meanwhile, 33% regularly second-screen, reinforcing the need for campaigns that sync mobile and CTV.
With 92% of Indian marketers planning to raise video budgets in the coming year, and more than half expecting to increase CTV investments, brands are preparing for an environment where advertising must drive both attention and measurable outcomes. YouTube remains central to strategy, with 75% of advertisers prioritising it for full-funnel campaigns, even as CTV gains momentum as a high-impact channel.