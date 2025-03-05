BCCI looks for a media buying partner to drive IPL 2025 ad strategy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited proposals from media agencies to manage the advertising strategy and media buying for the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The initiative aims to enhance the league’s visibility across multiple platforms and optimise budget allocation for maximum impact.
In its official call for Expressions of Interest (EOI), BCCI is seeking an agency capable of executing a large-scale, multi-platform media campaign. The scope of work includes media buying and strategy across television, radio, digital platforms, print, out-of-home (OOH) advertising, and outdoor innovations. The governing body has emphasised that agencies must have the in-house capability to handle media operations at scale.
The selected agency will be responsible for developing a detailed media plan within a budget of ₹30 crore (excluding taxes). Proposals must include a comprehensive cost breakdown, proof of experience in media buying across all platforms, and a clear structure of agency fees and commissions. Additionally, agencies are expected to showcase potential savings through bulk purchases and present innovative outdoor advertising strategies to boost IPL’s visibility.
BCCI has set March 10, 2025, as the deadline for agencies to express their interest. Shortlisted agencies will then be required to submit their final proposals by March 13, 2025.