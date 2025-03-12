Big Bang Social revamps Affiliate Store to expand influencer monetisation

Collective Artists Network’s Big Bang Social (BBS) has launched its revamped Affiliate Store on the BBS app, offering influencers new ways to monetise their content. The update aims to provide access to brand collaborations, campaign opportunities, and long-term revenue streams beyond commissions.
The Affiliate Store allows creators to take complete control of their affiliate storefronts, personalising them to reflect their unique styles while offering a more engaging and user-friendly experience for their audiences. The streamlined process enables influencers to set up their storefronts in just minutes, gaining access to monetisation opportunities. With the ability to tag products and curate collections, shopping experiences are more dynamic and intuitive.
BBS is expanding affiliate opportunities beyond established influencers, allowing anyone with as few as 100 followers to start earning. This update strengthens BBS’s position to support influencers looking to maximize their reach, revenue, and brand partnerships.
The ecosystem is growing rapidly, with over 10,000 affiliates already on board. “With this upgrade, we’re not just enhancing affiliate earnings; we’re redefining the way creators grow and thrive in the digital economy,” said Sudeep Subash, CEO at Big Bang Social and Chief Revenue Officer at Collective Artists Network. “By giving creators, the tools to control their affiliate journey while simultaneously opening doors to brand partnerships, we’re reinforcing our commitment to making influencer monetization more accessible, scalable, and impactful.”