Gameskraft appoints Bhumika Nirmal as Vice President of Marketing

Gameskraft, the online gaming company, has announced Bhumika Nirmal as Vice President of Marketing. The news was shared on the official LinkedIn page of Gameskraft. Nirmal also updated her LinkedIn profile with the development.
Nirmal previously served as Senior Director -Growth and Marketing at Purplle and also as the Director of Marketing and Monetization at Glance. Her career also includes a significant role as Marketing Head (Retail category) at PhonePe.
Her background further includes over nine years at Bharti Airtel, where she held various roles such as Product Manager, B2C – U&R head, Head of Acquisitions, and GM Marketing. Nirmal also has experience as a Senior Consultant at Ernst & Young.
In her new role at Gameskraft, Nirmal will leverage her vast experience to drive the company’s marketing strategies and growth initiatives, enhancing its presence in the online gaming industry.