India is the largest Meta AI user: Sandhya Devanathan

Setting the tone for her session on new-age tech platforms and India's growth journey, Sandhya Devanathan, Co-Chair, FICCI M&E Committee and Vice President, India & South-East Asia, Meta, emphasised that India’s rise to an $8 trillion economy is not a matter of “if,” but “when.”
“India’s growth is unique and inevitable. What will drive this? The $1 trillion that’s going to be powered by digital,” she said, adding that 70% of India’s GDP growth will come from increased private consumption, a sign of a thriving consumer economy driven by innovation.
Devanathan highlighted that India is home to the largest community of Instagram creators in the world, and also represents the largest market for Meta AI usage globally.
“Creators in India are not just adopting culture; they're building it, and taking it global,” she said.
On the infrastructure front, Devanathan spoke about Project Waterworth, Meta’s subsea cable initiative. “This is the world's largest subsea cable project, and we hope it will bring enhanced connectivity and more digital inclusion to India,” she shared. She also spoke of Meta’s investments in data centers and infrastructure that power the next wave of innovation.
Touching on the theme of adaptability, she shared, “Humans are not the fastest or the strongest, but we are definitely the most adaptable. In just 25 years, we’ve seen a sea change in how we consume, produce, and distribute content.”
Devanathan also highlighted how partnerships have been crucial in scaling digital inclusion. She shared how WhatsApp Business and government collaborations like Manamitra in Andhra Pradesh are transforming citizen services.
“Over 4 million citizens are already using 700-plus services, from temple darshan bookings to tax certificates, all on one WhatsApp number,” she said.
“Change is the canvas on which opportunity takes its mark. It’s a choice, it’s intentional, and it’s deliberate.” “Digital,” she affirmed, “is the vehicle that can enable this journey. It starts with all of us adapting to change and leaning forward into the opportunity it presents.”