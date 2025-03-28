IPL 2025 digital viewership jumps 40% with peak concurrency of 3.4 crore

The 18th edition of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) recorded a significant rise in viewership across JioHotstar and Star Sports Network during its opening weekend. The tournament registered a cumulative watch time of 4,956 crore minutes across TV and digital platforms, marking a notable increase in audience engagement.
On JioHotstar, digital viewership for the first three matches increased by 40% compared to last season, attributed in part to a 54% rise in connected TV consumption. The platform recorded 137 crore views, peak concurrency of 3.4 crore, and 2,186 crore minutes of watch time.
According to BARC data, television viewership also showed growth. More than 25.3 crore viewers tuned in over the opening weekend, generating 2,770 crore minutes of watch time, representing a 22% increase from the previous year. The average TV rating (TVR) for the first three matches rose by 39% compared to the last season.
Sanjog Gupta, CEO - Sports, JioStar said, “The record-breaking viewership across digital and TV platforms over the opening weekend of TATA IPL 2025 reaffirms the tournament’s unmatched popularity bolstered significantly by the wide reach of our platforms and our commitment to creating deeper fan connections, in turn redefining how India experiences sports. With cumulative watch time of 4,956 crore minutes, this season has begun on an extraordinary note. As the tournament unfolds, we look forward to continuing to deliver an inclusive, intuitive and interactive IPL experience by serving every fan with a suite of customized viewing options, creating unmissable moments, unforgettable stories, and a truly immersive IPL.”
Kiran Mani, CEO – Digital, JioStar, said, “IPL 2025 is setting a new benchmark for how India engages with live sports and entertainment at an unmatched scale. The opening weekend showcased the power of innovation in creating richer, more interactive experiences, allowing fans to connect with the game like never before. At the same time, our partners are tapping into one of the most engaged audiences ever, driving deeper and more meaningful connections. As we continue to expand IPL’s reach, bringing the game to newer audiences, we move closer to our ambition of lighting up a billion screens and making this season a historic moment in how sports and entertainment are experienced in India.”
The increase in audience numbers has also drawn advertisers, with over 30 brand partners associated with the tournament, including My11Circle, Campa Energy, PhonePe, Amazon Prime, SBI, Thums Up, Google Pay, Dream11, Rapido, Parle, Danube, Mutual Funds Sahi Hai, Asian Paints, Carat Lane, and Arun Ice Cream. While television remains a major platform for advertisers, JioHotstar has incorporated data-driven advertising strategies for targeted audience engagement.
JioStar, the official broadcaster of IPL 2025, has introduced multiple presentation formats for the tournament. Coverage includes 25+ feeds in 12 languages across Star Sports Network and JioHotstar, supported by over 170 analysts. JioHotstar has integrated interactive features such as live chats, polls, predictions, and virtual watch parties. The MaxView feature has been introduced to provide a wider, high-definition viewing experience.
A second-screen engagement feature has been introduced, allowing viewers to access key game moments via a QR code. This feature enables instant access to highlights on JioHotstar while watching live coverage on television.
Following the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, the opening weekend of IPL 2025 has shown an increase in viewership and engagement across platforms. Early trends suggest shifts in audience preferences and a broadening reach of the tournament across digital and television formats.